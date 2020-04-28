Ganguly-led BCCI team to remain in power without any cooling-off period?

Sourav Ganguly will continue as BCCI President

The hearing on the BCCI’s case regarding the implementation of the Justice (retd) RM Lodha recommendations has been stuck in the Supreme Court for quite some time now.

The BCCI had sought some clarifications from the Apex Court regarding the qualifications of the Apex Council members. But with the hearing suspended for now, the present body led by Sourav Ganguly is expected to remain in power - in direct contravention of the Lodha reforms.

No cooling off period despite Lodha Committee recommendations

The earlier approved Lodha reforms had made it mandatory for BCCI office-bearers to have a cooling-off period of three years after serving two three-year terms. But if that rule was implemented then a couple of the officials would have had to leave in a few months, so the board had sought the Apex Court’s permission to dilute the clause.

With the SC not hearing the case right now, the matter is sub-judice at the moment. In other words, the cooling-off period may not be applicable to the present office-bearers.

The Lodha Committee recommendations will not come into effect this term

As long as the hearing doesn't take place, the Sourav Ganguly-led team will be allowed to run the board uninterrupted. A new committee is unlikely to replace them in August, as originally planned.

Unless a verdict is forthcoming soon, there may not be any further elections conducted by the cricket body. Moreover, if a verdict does come and it is in BCCI's favor, the current board officials could be in power even beyond the 2023 World Cup.

"The current dispensation has more than three-fourth majority in BCCI, which also means that Ganguly and Co. are here to stay. Even the government is on the same page with BCCI," a board source told Sportskeeda.

As per the plea submitted to the SC, the BCCI wants the cooling-off period to kick in only after an individual has finished two terms (six years) at the board and its affiliated unit separately.

"There are far more important issues at hand for the Apex Court, and so there is no time for the court to hear the BCCI matter so soon. Unless it is urgent, the court may not take up the matter. The board is in safe hands any which way," another source said.

BCCI wants two six-year terms for board members

The Lodha Committee had proposed a cooling-off period to break the continuity of office-bearers being in power, and to bring fresh talent into the administrative system. But sources say the reforms have been diluted to such an extent that even the Lodha Committee members are not willing to talk about it anymore.

To an outsider, this would undoubtedly seem like a sad state of affairs. The reforms were considered to be path-breaking, designed to bring in transparency and accountability, but right now they are very far from being implemented.