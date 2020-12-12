Gautam Buddha Cup 2020: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Cricket returns to Nepal with the Gautam Buddha Cup 2020, beginning on Saturday (December 12) at the Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium.

Owing to concerns caused by the pandemic, the organizers have planned to conduct the event at a single venue with three teams, namely Team Bagmati, Team Narayani and Team Rapti.

Each team will play the other two teams once each in the league phase, with the top two teams making it to the summit clash that will take place on December 15 at the same venue.

Nepali spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will miss out on the tournament as he is participating in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Paras Khadka is also expected to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

After nearly nine months of the global pandemic, cricketing activities are set to start in Nepal, with the 'Gautam Buddha Cup 2020' commencing from tomorrow.



Read more here ⤵️https://t.co/DB5ABObbL3 #GautamBuddhaCup | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/LW2iOfTtb5 — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 11, 2020

Gautam Buddha Cup 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 12, Saturday

Team Bagmati vs Team Narayani at 10:45 AM

December 13, Sunday

Team Bagmati vs Team Rapti at 9:30 AM

December 14, Monday

Team Narayani vs Team Rapti at 9:30 AM

December 15, Tuesday

TBD vs TBD (Final) at 9:30 AM

*All matches will be held at the Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium.

Gautam Buddha Cup 2020 Squads

Team Bagmati

Gyanendra Malla(c), Anil Sah, Sompal Kami, Rashid Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Rohit Paudel, Pawan Sharaf, Sunil Dhamala, Bikram Sob, Pradeep Airee, Bhim Sharki, Aakash Thapa and Sangharsha Poudel.

Team Narayani

Paras Khadka(c), Subash Khakurel, Karan KC, Kishor Mahato, Sushan Bhari, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Jora, Rit Gautam, Sidhhant Lohani, Ishan Pandey, Raju Rijal, Dipesh Shrestha and Vivek Yadav.

Team Rapti

Binod Bhandari(c), Kushal Bhurtel, Avinash Bohara, Kamal S Airee, Surya Tamang, Bhuwan Karki, Sharad Veshawkar, Lokesh Bam, Aasif Sheikh, Jitendra Mukhiya, Amit Shrestha, Sumit Maharjan, Hari Bahadur Chauhan and Swapnil Adhikari.