Gautam Gambhir in line to become next DDCA President

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir might become the new president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). The DDCA had organized their AGM yesterday where a fist fight broke out between the two groups and the video of the fight went viral, thereby causing them massive embarrassment.

Gambhir, who played domestic cricket for Delhi for more than a decade, was less than pleased after watching the video as he urged the BCCI to dissolve the DDCA with immediate effect. However, now the reports suggest that the DDCA has turned to the left-handed batsman to dig them out of the turmoil they currently find themselves in.

It is believed that Gambhir is the unanimous choice of the three factions of the DDCA to take over as the new president. But, the former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper's position as a Member of Parliament is the major hurdle in him becoming the board's president. According to the recommendations of the Lodha committee, MPs or the MLAs can't head the BCCI or its member associations.

Gambhir, however, is believed to be interested in taking over the prestigious position which is currently held by India TV chairman Rajat Sharma. A source close to the development was quoted as saying by The Indian Express,

Gambhir has been requested from at least three quarters to take over. He is right now busy with his commitments, but has shown interest in the talks we have had so far. It is still a long way to go.

Gambhir has shown his leadership qualities as a cricketer in the past, but this will be a challenge of different sorts, if he indeed takes it up. However, there have been a couple of Indian cricketers who have taken up big roles in cricket administration in the recent times.

Apart from Sourav Ganguly who is heading the BCCI at the moment, Mohammad Azharuddin also recently got elected as the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Delhi Cricket Gautam Gambhir Sourav Ganguly
