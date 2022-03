GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is all set to host the fourth edition of the Women's T20I Championship from March 20 to 26 in Oman. The competition will feature the women's national teams of Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. This tournament will be the first WT20I competition for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia teams.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2014 with the UAE winning the title. Interestingly, the UAE went on to win silverware in 2015 as well. Kenya as a guest side won the trophy in the 2016 season over UAE.

Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1 and Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf in Muscat will host all matches of the competition.

GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 20, Sunday

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women, 10:30 AM

United Arab Emirates Women vs Qatar Women, 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women, 7:30 PM

March 21, Monday

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, 10:30 AM

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women, 3:00 PM

United Arab Emirates Women vs Kuwait Women, 7:30 PM

March 22, Tuesday

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women, 10:30 AM

Qatar Women vs Kuwait Women, 3:00 PM

Oman Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, 7:30 PM

March 24, Thursday

Oman Women vs Kuwait Women, 11:00 AM

United Arab Emirates vs Saudi Arabia Women, 11:00 AM

March 25, Friday

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women, 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Women vs Qatar Women, 8:30 pm

March 26, Saturday

Oman Women vs Qatar Women, 8:30 PM

Bahrain Women vs United Arab Emirates, 8:30 PM

GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches of the competition on their app & website.

GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022: Squads

United Arab Emirates Women

Esha Rohit, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Rithika Rajithu, Theertha Satish (Wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Kuwait Women

Maryyam Ashraf, Raelyn D'Souza, Rida Zainab, Venora Shaina, Zeefa Jilani, Amna Tariq (c), Mariamma Hyder, Maryam Omar, Priyada Murali, Shanti Balasubramani, Siobhan Gomez, Aakriti Bose (Wk), Iqra Ishaq, Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi

Bahrain Women

Deepika Bhaskara, Gayani Fernando, Ishara Suhun, Pavithra Shetty, Prajna Jagdeesha, Sachini Jayasinghe, Deepika Rasangika, Tharanga Gajanayake (c), Vilcita Barboza, Yamuna Bandulahewa, Poorvaja Jagdeesha (Wk), Rasika Hathadurage (Wk), Aasha Samildeen, Abeera Waris, Rasika Rodrigo, Shashikala Prakash, Swarna Nunna

Qatar Women

Aisha Rahman, Aysha (c), Fatima Saeed, Shahreennawab Bahadur, Sharon Williams, Kerry Pounsett, Manjiri Bawane, Rochelle Quyn, Saachi Dhadwal, Sabeeja Panayan, Sneha Chandnani, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (Wk), Trupti Kale (Wk), Aleena Khan, Angeline Mare, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz, Shrutiben Rana

Saudi Arabia Women

Abeer Maryam, Amna Khan, Bushra Zahid, Cheryl Sew Sunker (c), Laiba, Mah Noor Amir, Ashmal Hashmi, Khazaima, Maheen Aamir, Rida Abbas Syeda, Simrah Mirza, Ruba Rashid, Saba Ali Syeda, Ayra Faiz, Emaan Ejaz, Maira Khan, Mashael Waqas, Najwa Akram, Zoha Irfan

Oman Women

Alifiya Asif, Fiza, Nayan Molly Anil, Shreya Prabhu, Sushanthika Sathiya, Javed Hina, Kashish Deep Jayawant, Priyanka Mendonca, Sakshi Shetty (Wk), Vaishali Jesrani (c) & (Wk), Afida Aftab, Amanda Dcosta, Bhakti Shetty, Minduli Sharuni Mdedagoda Ralalage, Nikhita Jagadish, Sameera Khan, Saya Channa, Snehal Nair

