GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 1: Oman Women vs Bahrain Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman Women will take on Bahrain Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the 1st match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Oman, led by Vaishali Jesrani, made their debut back during the 2009 ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Malaysia. But it was only in April 2018 that they received WT20I status from the ICC. They played their maiden T20I during a tri-series involving Qatar and Kuwait.

In nine T20Is thus far, they have won three and lost six. Their highest team total is 130 for six against Qatar. It came on January 18, 2020. None of their batters have scored a half-century in WT20Is yet. Sakshi Shetty, who is most likely to open the batting, has top-scored for them with 44 runs.

Oman has beaten Qatar twice in two matches while losing all four of their matches against Germany. Oman has got past Kuwait once and lost two matches. Like Oman, Bahrain also got WT20I status back in April 2018 and will be looking to put in a strong showing.

They will be captained by Tharanga Gajanayake, who’s also an efficient all-round cricketer. They don’t have a whole lot of experience in top-level cricket and will be looking to learn from the tournament.

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women Match Details:

Match: Oman Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 1, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, Sunday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a good one for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard to get amongst the wickets. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s and there is no chance of rain for the time being.

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women Probable XIs

Oman Women

Sakshi Shetty, Fiza Javed, Vaishali Jesrani (C & WK), Nayan Molli Anil, Priyanka Mendonca, Hina Javed, Kashish Deep Jayawant, Nikhita Jagdish, Bhakti Shetty, Snehal Nair, Sameera Khan

Bahrain Women

Deepika Bhaskara, Gayani Fernando, Ishara Suhun, Tharanga Gajanayake (C), Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Deepika Rasangika, Sachini Jayasinghe, Aasha Samildeen, Abeera Waris, Rasika Rodrigo, Swarna Nunna.

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women Match Prediction

Oman Women have played quite a significant amount of cricket in the last two years. With experience under their belt, they are the favorites to win their first match.

Oman Women vs Bahrain Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

