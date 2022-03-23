GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 11: Saudi Arabia Women vs UAE Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Saudi Arabia Women will take on UAE Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the 11th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

UAE, led by Chaya Mughal, have looked a class apart in the competition. Having all three games, they are sitting pretty atop the table with six points and a net run rate of 4.875. They are coming off a 109-run win over Oman on Tuesday.

After electing to bat first, the UAE racked up a massive score of 204 on the board. Opener Esha Oza set the tone with a 31-ball knock of 67, laced with five fours and as many sixes. Lavanya Keny and Theeertha Satish contributed 40s. Thereafter, the UAE restricted Oman to 95-7.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, led by Cheryl Sewsunker, have looked absolutely bereft of ideas in the competition. Having lost all three outings, they are languishing in sixth place in the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -11.650. They lost to Bahrain by 269 runs in their previous match on Tuesday.

After being put into bat first, Bahrain scored 318, riding on Deepika Rasangika’s unbeaten 66-ball 161, laced with as many as 31 fours. Captain Tharanga Gajanayake contributed a handy 56-ball 94. Rasangika also got three wickets as Bahrain restricted Saudi Arabia to 49-8 in 20 overs.

Saudi Arabia Women vs UAE Women Match Details

Match: Saudi Arabia Women vs UAE Women, Match 11, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Date and Time: March 24, 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2).

Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting, with bowlers needing to work extremely hard to pick up wickets. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

Weather Forecast

It should be hot, and the temperature could will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should be in the 20s, and there is no chance of rain.

Probable XIs

Saudi Arabia

Cheryl Sewsunker (C), Najwa Akram, Rida Syeda, Maira Khan, Amna Khan, Abeer Maryam, Ruba Rashid (wk), Khazaima, Zoha Irfan, Mah Noor Amir, Emaan Ejaz.

UAE

Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal (C), Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Match Prediction

UAE have arguably been the strongest team in the competition. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have looked lacklustre and are at the bottom of the table. The UAE will start as the firm favourites.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A.

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

