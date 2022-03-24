GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 12: Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Qatar Women will take on Saudi Arabia Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in the 12th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Qatar Women, led by Aysha, are placed fifth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.921. They started with a four-run win over Bahrain, but two back-to-back losses have pushed them back. They will go into the game after a nine-wicket loss to Kuwait in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, Qatar were shot out for a meager score of 73 in 18.2 overs. Aleena Khan top-scored for them with 15 runs. Thereafter, Kuwait chased down the target with 37 balls remaining. Rochelle Quyn picked up the only wicket for Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, led by Cheryl Sewsunker, has had a disastrous campaign thus far. Having lost all four of their matches, they are languishing at sixth in the points table. Table-toppers United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated them by 10 wickets in their previous game on Thursday.

After being put into bat first, the Saudis were bowled out for 25 runs in 12.3 overs. While five of their batters got ducks, none of them got into double digits. UAE made light work of their run-chase and tracked down the target in 1.5 overs with 109 balls to spare.

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Details:

Match: Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women, Match 12, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 25, 2022, Friday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets on a consistent basis. Winning the toss and batting second should be the preferred option for both teams.

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s and there is no chance of rain as of now.

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Probable XIs

Saudi Arabia Women

Cheryl Sewsunker (C), Najwa Akram, Rida Syeda, Maira Khan, Amna Khan, Abeer Maryam, Ruba Rashid (wk), Khazaima, Zoha Irfan, Mah Noor Amir, Emaan Ejaz

Qatar Women

Shahreen Bahadur, Hiral Agarwal, Aysha (C), Saachi Dhadwal, Kerry Pounsett, Angeline Mare, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Aleena Khan, Rochelle Quyn, Aisha Rahman, Trupti Kale

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Prediction

Saudi Arabia have looked absolutely clueless in the competition thus far. Qatar haven’t been in the best of form either, but they have a much stronger lineup. Qatar are firm favorites to win their next match.

Qatar Women vs Saudi Arabia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Parimal

