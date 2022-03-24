GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 13: Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Bahrain Women will take on Kuwait Women in the 12th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) will host this contest.

Bahrain, led by Tharanga Gajanayake, have won only one out of three games and are placed in the bottom half of the points table. Barring their 269-run win over Saudi Arabia in their last match, they haven’t looked at their best.

After being put into bat first, Bahrain racked up a humongous score of 318 on the board. Skipper Gajanayake set the tone with an unbeaten 56-ball knock of 94. Thereafter, Deepika Rasangika scored an unbeaten 66-ball 161 with 31 fours. Bahrain then restricted Saudi Arabia to 49/8.

Meanwhile, Kuwait, led by Amna Tariq, are placed third in the points table with four points and a decent net run rate. They will go into the game on the back of a 47-run defeat at the hands of Oman on Thursday.

After opting to field first, the Kuwait bowlers did a fairly decent job. UAE scored 128/4 on the back of Sakshi Shetty’s unbeaten 71-run knock. Maria Jasvi and Khadija Khalil picked up two wickets apiece for Kuwait.

However, Kuwait struggled in their run-chase and were bowled out for 81 after Amanda Dcosta’s five-wicket haul.

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Kuwait, Match 13, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Date and Time: March 25, 2022, Tuesday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2).

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women Pitch Report

The pitch has been fairly good for batting thus far in the tournament. Bowlers need to show discipline to pick up wickets on a consistent basis. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward.

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be very hot and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side and there is no chance of rain as of now.

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

Bahrain

Tharanga Gajanayake (C), Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Pavithra Shetty, Deepika Bhaskara, Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Prajna Jagdeesha, Sachini Jayasinghe, Shashikala Prakash, Swarna Nunna, Asha Samildeen.

Kuwait

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Tariq (C), Aakriti Bose (wk), Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Maryyam Ashraf, Rida Zainab, Siobhan Gomez.

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

Both Bahrain and Kuwait have struggled to find their feet in the tournament thus far. However, Kuwait seems to have a slightly stronger bowling lineup than their opponents and will go into the match as marginal favorites.

Bahrain Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV - N/A.

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

