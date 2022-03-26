GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 14: Oman Women vs Qatar Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Oman Women will take on Qatar Women in the 14th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host the contest.

Oman Women faced Kuwait Women in their last game. A good all-round performance saw them win the game convincingly. They will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, Oman posted 128 runs on the board. They lost four wickets in the process. The bowlers then stepped up and backed their batters as they knocked over Kuwait Women for 81 to win the game by 47 runs.

Qatar Women, on the other hand, defeated Saudi Arabia comprehensively in their previous fixture. It was a high-scoring affair. They will look to repeat their performance against Oman Women in their upcoming clash.

Batting first, Shahreennawab Bahadur and Aysha scored tons as Qatar scored 282 in their 20 overs. Saudi Arabia Women were bundled out on 26 while chasing as the Qatar Women won the game by 256 runs.

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Match Details:

Match: Oman Women vs Qatar Women, Match 14, GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022

Date and Time: March 26th 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters enjoy on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Probable XIs

Oman Women

Sakshi Shetty, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 71 as it helped her side post 128 on the board. Amanda Dcosta picked up a fifer and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they knocked over Kuwait Women on 81 to win the game by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Sakshi Shetty, Fiza (wk), Nayan Molly Anil, Priyanka Mendonca, Amanda Dcosta, Bhakti Shetty, Nikhita Jagadish, Sameera Khan, Saya Channa, Snehal Nair, Vaishali Jesrani (c)

Qatar Women

Shahreennawab Bahadur (104* off 61 balls) and skipper Aysha (113* off 58 balls) helped them post a mammoth 282 on the board in 20 overs. Hiral Agarwal picked up four wickets as their bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Saudi Arabia on 26 to win the game comprehensively.

Probable XI

Shahreennawab Bahadur, Shrutiben Rana, Saachi Dhadwal, Aysha (c), Angeline Mare, Aleena Khan, Hiral Agarwal, Kerry Pounsett, Khadija Imtiaz, Rochelle Quyn, Trupti Kale (wk)

Oman Women vs Qatar Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures. Oman were good against Kuwait whereas Qatar walked past Saudi Arabia. Both will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

Qatar look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Qatar Women to win this encounter.

Oman Women vs Qatar Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

