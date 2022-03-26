GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 15: Bahrain Women vs UAE Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Bahrain Women will square off against UAE Women in the 15th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) will host the encounter.

Bahrain Women faced Kuwait Women in their previous fixture. It was a closely-fought contest and the Bahrain Women managed to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, the Kuwait Women posted 125 on the board. Bahrain skipper Tharanga Gajanayake scored a fifty at the top of the order and helped her side chase down the total with eight balls to spare. They will be looking to keep performing in the same way.

UAE Women, on the other hand, faced Saudi Arabia Women in their last game. It was a comprehensive performance from them as they walked past Saudi Arabia.

After electing to bowl first, the UAE bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Saudi Arabia on 25. It was a cakewalk for UAE Women as their openers chased down the total in the second over to complete a dominant win. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women Match Details:

Match: Bahrain Women vs UAE Women, Match 15, GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022

Date and Time: March 26th 2022, Saturday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women Forecast

The temperature in is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women Probable XIs

Bahrain Women

Sachini Jayasinghe picked up two wickets and bowled brilliantly to restrict Kuwait Women to 125 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Tharanga Gajanayake (54*) and Deepika Rasangika (37) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Tharanga Gajanayake (c), Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Shashikala Prakash, Pavithra Shetty, Prajna Jagdeesha, Deepika Bhaskara, Aasha Samildeen, Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Sachini Jayasinghe, Vilcita Barboza

UAE Women

Each bowler picked up at least one wicket and Lavanya Keny finished with three as they knocked over Saudi Arabia on 25. Keny (12*) and Samaira Dharnidharka (7*) chased down the total in the second over to complete a dominant win.

Probable XI

Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Vaishnave Mahesh

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women Match Prediction

Bahrain beat Kuwait in their last game whereas UAE defeated Saudi Arabia comprehensively in their previous match. Both will be riding high with confidence after their respective victories and will be looking to repeat their performances on Saturday.

Bahrain have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Bahrain Women to win this encounter.

Bahrain Women vs UAE Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

