GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 2: UAE Women vs Qatar Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

UAE Women will take on Qatar Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the 2nd match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

The UAE, led by Chaya Mughal, have had a decent run of form of late. Back in November 2021, they took part in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. They won five of their matches and finished at the of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of 2.366.

The UAE got past Hong Kong, Nepal, Malaysia, Bhutan and Kuwait on their way to the summit. They defeated Nepal by 48 runs in their previous match. Chamani Seneviratne was named the Player of the Match after scoring 52 runs off 36 balls with the help of seven fours.

She also picked up two wickets in the 3.4 overs she bowled. After scoring 127 for the loss of five wickets, the UAE bowled Nepal out for 79 in 19.4 overs. Meanwhile, Qatar will be captained by Aysha and haven’t had the best of times of late. They lost 0-3 in their series against Nepal last year.

Overall, Qatar has taken part in seven T20Is since 2020. While they defeated Kuwait once, they lost all of their other matches. The upcoming tournament is expected to give them valuable experience.

UAE Women vs Qatar Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Qatar Women, Match 2, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

UAE Women vs Qatar Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Oman has been a decent one for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to get wickets at regular intervals. Batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

UAE Women vs Qatar Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the encounter. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side and there is no chance of rain as of now.

UAE Women vs Qatar Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Esha Oza, Thertha Satish (WK), Kavisha Egodage, Rithika Rajiku, Samaira Dharnidharka, Chaya Mughal (C), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Lavanya Keny

Qatar Women

Hiral Agarwal, Shrutiben Rana (wk), Aleena Khan, Aysha (C), Rizpha Bano Emmanuel, Manjiri Bawane, Saachi Dhadwal, Angeline Mare, Khadija Imtiaz, Sabeeja Panayan, Kerry Pounsett

UAE Women vs Qatar Women Match Prediction

The UAE have won their last five matches and have looked ominous at the highest level. They are the firm favorites to come up trumps in their upcoming contest.

UAE Women vs Qatar Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

