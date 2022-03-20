GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022, Match 3: Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Saudi Arabia Women will take on Kuwait Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the third match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Kuwait Women, led by Amna Tariq, haven't had a great time of late. The team took part in the ICC Women's World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2022 and finished at the bottom of the points table. They lost all five of their matches and ended with a net run rate of -3.928.

They lost to Hong Kong Women in their previous game in November 2021. After opting to bat first, Hong Kong scored 155 for three on the back of Mariko Hill’s 50-ball 55 and Natasha Miles' unbeaten 40-run knock.

Thereafter, Hong Kong restricted Kuwait to 120 for four.

Opening batter Maryam Omar was their leading run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 107 runs from five matches at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 79.25. Khadija Khalil and Maria Jasvi picked up three wickets apiece for them in the mega event.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, will be led by Cheryl Sew Sunker in the tournament. Back in April 2018, they received WT20I status from the ICC. Saudi Arabia are set to make their debut in the format in the ongoing T20 tournament in Oman.

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details:

Match: Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 3, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one for playing cricket. The batters can afford to play shots on the up. But there will also be a lot on offer for the bowlers.

Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward.

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high 50s.

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

Saudi Arabia Women

Abeer Maryam, Amna Khan, Bushra Zahid, Cheryl Sew Sunker (C), Ashmal Hashmi, Maheen Amir, Ruba Rashid (WK), Simrah Mirza, Ayra Faiz, Emaan Ejaz, Masheel Waqas

Kuwait Women

Priyada Murali, Maryam Omar, Amna Tariq (C), Siobhan Gomez, Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Aakriti Bose (WK), Glenda Menes, Balasubramani Shanti, Mariamma Hyder, Zeefa Jilani

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

Kuwait Women returned winless from the World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, having lost all five of their matches. But they have more experience at the highest level than Saudi Arabia.

Hence, they will go into the match as favorites.

Saudi Arabia Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

