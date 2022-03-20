GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022, Match 4: Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Bahrain Women will take on Qatar Women in the fourth match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) will host this contest in Oman.

Bahrain Women faced Oman Women in their opening game of the competition. They suffered a heavy loss and will be looking to turn the tables around in their next clash.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers picked up seven wickets and restricted Oman Women to 157. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they only managed to score 61 in their 20 overs, eventually losing the game by 96 runs.

Qatar Women lost to UAE Women in their first game of the tournament. They have to be at their absolute best in their upcoming clash as they suffered a heavy loss against UAE Women.

Batting first, the batters struggled to adapt to the conditions, as they were restricted to 75 in their 20 overs. They lost eight wickets in the process. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as UAE Women chased down the total in eight overs with eight wickets in hand.

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women Match Details:

Match: Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, Match 4, GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022

Date and Time: March 21st 2022, Monday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners might come into play as the pitch tends to get a bit slower as the game progresses. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in is expected to hover between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women Probable XIs

Bahrain Women

Skipper Tharanga Gajanayake starred with the ball as she picked up three wickets to help her side restrict Oman Women to 157. There weren’t any significant contributions from their batters as they only managed to score 61 in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Tharanga Gajanayake (c), Rasika Rodrigo, Abeera Waris, Deepika Rasangika, Shashikala Prakash, Deepika Bhaskara, Pavithra Shetty, Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Prajna Jagdeesha, Gayani Fernando, Sachini Jayasinghe

Qatar Women

Only two batters managed to get into double digits, with Saachi Dhadwal top-scoring with 27 as they posted 75 on the board. Rochelle Quyn picked up a wicket but they failed to defend the total as UAE Women won the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Shahreennawab Bahadur, Hiral Agarwal, Saachi Dhadwal, Aysha (c), Aleena Khan, Kerry Pounsett, Angeline Mare, Khadija Imtiaz, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Rochelle Quyn, Sabeeja Panayan

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women Match Prediction

Both sides lost their opening game of the competition. Batters from both sides have failed and need to be on their toes on Monday. Both will look to register their first win of the competition in their upcoming clash.

Qatar Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Qatar Women to win this encounter.

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal