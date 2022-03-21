GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022, Match 5: Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Oman Women will lock horns with Saudi Arabia Women in the fifth match of the 2022 GCC Women’s T20I Championship. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2).

Oman Women comprehensively beat Bahrain Women in their opening game of the competition. They will be riding high on confidence and will look to repeat their performance against Saudi Arabia Women on Monday.

After being asked to bat first, Oman Women posted 157 on the board, having lost seven wickets. The bowlers then performed brilliantly to restrict Bahrain Women to 61 and win the game by 96 runs. They picked up seven wickets in the process.

Saudi Arabia Women, on the other hand, faced Kuwait Women in their first game of the tournament. They suffered a heavy loss and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

After being put in to bat, the Saudi Arabia Women failed to adapt to the conditions and were knocked out on 31. Only one batter managed to get into double digits. The Kuwait Women chased down the modest total in the third over.

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Details:

Match: Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women, Match 5, GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022

Date and Time: March 21st 2022, Monday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is good for batting. Once set, the batters can hit through the line and play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in is expected to hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Probable XIs

Oman Women

Sakshi Shetty, opening the batting, top-scored with 39 as they posted 157 in their 20 overs. Priyanka Mendonca picked up two wickets, helping them restrict Bahrain Women to 61 to win the game by 96 runs.

Probable XI

Sakshi Shetty (wk), Fiza, Vaishali Jesrani (c), Priyanka Mendonca, Nayan Molly Anil, Amanda Dcosta, Saya Channa, Bhakti Shetty, Sameera Khan, Nikhita Jagadish, Snehal Nair

Saudi Arabia Women

Only Maira Khan got into double digits with 12 as the other batters struggled to get going and they were bundled out on 31. The bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket as Kuwait Women chased down the total in the third over.

Probable XI

Khazaima, Abeer Maryam, Ruba Rashid (wk), Cheryl Sew Sunker (c), Maira Khan, Amna Khan, Rida Abbas Syeda, Zoha Irfan, Emaan Ejaz, Simrah Mirza, Mah Noor Amir

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Prediction

Oman defeated Bahrain comprehensively. Saudi Arabia were outplayed in their opening game by Kuwait and need to be at their absolute best to turn around the table.

Oman Women look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Oman Women to win this encounter.

Oman Women vs Saudi Arabia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Sakshi Shetty to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far