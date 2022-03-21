GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022, Match 6: UAE Women vs Kuwait Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

UAE Women will take on Kuwait Women in the sixth game of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) will host this clash.

UAE faced Qatar in their opening game of the competition. After being asked to bowl first, UAE bowled brilliantly, restricting Qatar to 75-8, with Khushi Sharma picking up four wickets. Kavisha Egodage then scored a quickfire 54 off 28 deliveries as UAE chased down the total in eight overs with as many wickets in hand.

Kuwait, meanwhile, beat Saudi Arabia comprehensively in their first game of the competition. Bowling first, Kuwait knocked over Saudi Arabia for a paltry 31, with Maria Jasvi picking up five wickets, while Khadija Khalil chipped in with two. Kuwait then romped home in only the third over, with openers Priyada Murali and Zeefa Jilani remaining unbeaten on 11.

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details

Match: UAE Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 6, GCC Women’s T20I Championships 2022.

Date and Time: March 21, 2022, Monday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers should get some movement off the surface. Once set, batters can play their strokes freely as well.

Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

UAE Women

Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Samaria Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Kuwait Women

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Aakriti Bose (wk), Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Maryam Omar, Siobhan Gomez, Shanti Balasubramani, Maryyam Ashraf.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off a win in their last games, with both sets of bowlers performing well. it will be interesting to see how they go about their business when they face off on Monday in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

UAE look a more settled unit than the opposition, so expect them to beat Kuwait on Monday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

