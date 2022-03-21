GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 7: Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Saudi Arabia Women will take on Bahrain Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the seventh match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Bahrain, led by Tharanga Gajanayake, haven't made a great start to their campaign. On Monday, March 21, Qatar defeated them by four runs.

After electing to bat first, Qatar put up a reasonable score of 124 for six. Opener Shahreen Bahadur top-scored for them with 31.

Pavithra Shetty, skipper Gajanayake, Swarna Nunna and Deepika Bhaskara picked up one wicket apiece. From there on, the captain and Rasika Rodrigo set the platform with a 85-run stand for the opening wicket. Bahrain stumbled towards the end and finished with 120 for three.

Saudi Arabia, captained by Cheryl Sewsunker, meanwhile, haven’t made the greatest of starts to the tournament either. Having lost both their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -9.925. Saudi Arabia lost to Oman by 182 runs in their previous match.

After electing to field first, the Saudi Arabian bowlers faltered as Oman racked up a massive score of 234 for the loss of three wickets. Emaan Ejaz and Amna Khan picked up one wicket apiece for the Saudis. Thereafter, Oman bowled Saudi Arabia out for 52 in 15.5 overs.

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Details:

Match: Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women, Match 7, GCC Women's T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly decent for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s and there is no chance of rain.

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Probable XIs

Bahrain Women

Tharanga Gajanayake (C), Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Pavithra Shetty, Deepika Bhaskara, Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Prajna Jagdeesha, Sachini Jayasinghe, Shashikala Prakash, Swarna Nunna, Asha Samildeen

Saudi Arabia Women

Cheryl Sewsunker (C), Najwa Akram, Rida Syeda, Maira Khan, Amna Khan, Abeer Maryam, Ruba Rashid (wk), Khazaima, Zoha Irfan, Mah Noor Amir, Emaan Ejaz

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Match Prediction

Saudi Arabia have looked absolutely clueless in the tournament thus far. Bahrain, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after their loss in their first game.

Bahrain will go into the match as firm favorites.

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

