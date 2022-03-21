GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 8: Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Kuwait Women will take on Qatar Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the eighth match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Qatar Women, led by Aysha, have made an impressive start to their journey in the championship. On Monday, March 21, they defeated Bahrain Women by four runs.

After opting to bat first, Qatar scored only 124 for the loss of six wickets. Opener Shahreen Bahadur top-scored with 31 runs.

Bahrain started their run-chase with authority, courtesy of a 85-run stand between Tharanga Gajanayake and Rasika Rodrigo. But the Qatar bowlers didn’t lose heart and bowled accurate lines and lengths to restrict Bahrain to 120/3 in 20 overs.

Kuwait Women, led by Amna Tariq, too, made a thunderous start to their sojourn. On Sunday, March 20, they defeated Saudi Arabia Women by 10 wickets with as many as 107 balls left. After bowling the opposition out for 31, Kuwait tracked down the target in a mere 2.1 overs.

But on Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated them by 73 runs. After being put in to bat first, Kavisha Egodage’s unbeaten 92-run knock helped the UAE post 158 on the board. Maryam Omar scored 46 runs with seven fours during Kuwait’s run-chase, but her efforts went in vain.

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women Match Details:

Match: Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women, Match 8, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman has been fairly good for the batters. Bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s and there is no chance of rain for the time being.

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women Probable XIs

Kuwait Women

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Tariq (C), Aakriti Bose (wk), Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Maryyam Ashraf, Rida Zainab, Siobhan Gomez

Qatar Women

Shahreen Bahadur, Hiral Agarwal, Aysha (C), Saachi Dhadwal, Kerry Pounsett, Angeline Mare, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Aleena Khan, Rochelle Quyn, Aisha Rahman, Trupti Kale

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women Match Prediction

Back in 2020, Kuwait and Qatar locked horns twice in Doha, splitting their two meetings. But it’s Kuwait, who seem to have a slightly stronger line-up this time than their opponents.

Kuwait will thus go into the game as the favorites.

Kuwait Women vs Qatar Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

