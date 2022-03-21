GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 9: Oman Women vs UAE Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Kuwait Women will take on Qatar Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the 8th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

UAE Women, led by Chaya Mughal, began their campaign on a resounding note after defeating Qatar Women by eight wickets on Monday. They carried on their winning run and defeated Kuwait Women by 73 runs on Monday, January 21.

After being put in to bat first, the UAE scored 158 for the loss of two wickets. Kavisha Egodage opened the batting and scored an unbeaten 74-ball 92, laced with 13 fours. Theertha Satish and Esha Rohit also played useful knocks. From there on, the UAE bowlers stepped up and delivered.

They restricted Kuwait to 85/8. Barring Maryam Omar, who scored a 30-ball 46 with seven fours, none of the batters could challenge the UAE bowlers. Suraksha Kotte and Esha Rohit were the pick of the bowlers for the UAE. Both picked up three wickets apiece.

Oman Women, led by Fiza, will be brimming with confidence after winning their first two matches. They started with a thumping 96-run win over Bahrain on Sunday. Thereafter, they brushed aside Saudi Arabia Women by 182 runs after putting 234 for three on the board.

Oman Women vs UAE Women Match Details

Match: Oman Women vs UAE Women, Match 9, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Oman Women vs UAE Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman has been fairly good for batting. Bowlers need to put in the hard yards to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Oman Women vs UAE Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be hot and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s and there is no chance of rain for the time being.

Oman Women vs UAE Women Probable XIs

Oman Women

Sakshi Shetty (WK), Fiza (C), Nayan Anil, Priyanka Mendonca, Kashish Jayawant, Bhakti Shetty, Afida Afthab, Amanda Dcosta, Saya Channa, Sushanthika Sathiya, Sameera Khan

UAE Women

Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal (C), Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Oman Women vs UAE Women Match Prediction

Oman have won their first two matches but the UAE have been equally good in the tournament. The UAE seems to be the favorites for the upcoming game although not by a big margin.

Oman Women vs UAE Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

