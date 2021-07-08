Germany Women vs France Women T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Germany Women will host France Women in a five-match T20I series at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany. Two games will take place on Thursday and Saturday each, while one match is scheduled to be held on Friday. All matches will be played at the same venue.

Germany Women last played against Austria at home in mid-August 2020. The hosts drubbed their neighbors 5-0 in the five-match T20I series to win the trophy. They will look to repeat their heroics when they lock horns with France Women.

Meanwhile, France Women last played a T20I match during the 2019 Women's T20I Quadrangular Series. They won five out of the six games they played during the event. France Women's only loss came against Jersey Women when they squared off for the second time in the league.

Both sides have had a decent run in the past and will look to give their best in the season opener and start their campaign on a positive note.

Germany Women vs France Women T20I Series 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: 8 July 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld at 2:30 PM

2nd T20I: 8 July 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld at 6:30 PM

3rd T20I: 9 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld at 5:30 PM

4th T20I: 10 July 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld at 2:30 PM

5th T20I: 10 July 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld at 6:30 PM

Germany Women vs France Women T20I Series 2021: Live-streaming details

The five-match T20I series between Germany Women and France Women will be streamed on Fancode for fans in India.

Germany Women vs France Women T20I Series 2021: Squads

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Bianca Maes Loch, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Cassandre Scholz, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl.

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet, Sabine Baron, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet, Emma Chance, Emmanuelle Chauveau, Isabelle Costaz-Puyou, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Louise Lestavel, Sabine Lieury, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Sophie Pecaud, Beatrice Pierre, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud

