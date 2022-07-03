Germany Women vs Namibia Women 2022: Full schedule, match timings and squads

The German Cricket Federation (GCF) is conducting a three-match T20I series between Namibia Women and Germany Women. Both sides have a decent T20I record and will be eyeing to create an impact in this three-match series.

Namibia Women recently took part in a T20I series against the Netherlands in a five-match contest. Although Namibia registered victories in their first two games, they went on to lose their next three encounters and lose the series 2-3.

Germany Women recently took part in a seventh-place playoff game against Botswana Women in the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2022. Germany Women won the game by six wickets and will be eyeing to make it big in this series against Namibia Women.

Anuradha Doddaballapur will lead the Germany Women’s side, while Irene van Zyl will lead Namibia Women.

The first T20I was played on July 2, Saturday with the other two games scheduled for July 3, Sunday. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany will host all matches of the series.

Namibia Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after beating Germany by 10 wickets in the series opener. The visitors restricted the hosts to 61/8 in their allotted 20 overs before chasing down the target in just 5.1 overs.

Germany Women vs Namibia Women 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 2, Saturday

Germany Women vs Namibia Women, 1st T20I, 7:30 PM

July 3, Sunday

Germany Women vs Namibia Women, 2nd T20I, 2:30 PM

July 3, Sunday

Germany Women vs Namibia Women, 3rd T20I, 7:30 PM

Germany Women vs Namibia Women 2022: Squads

Germany Women

Janet Ronalds, Peris Wadenpohl, Sharmaine Mannan, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Wilhelmina Hornero-Garcia, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Christina Gough, Sharanya Sadarangani (Wk), Shravya Kolcharam, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (Wk), Antonia Meyenborg, Asmita Kohli, Milena Beresford, Sabeena Noor, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Mekelanye Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Merczerly Gorases, Sune Wittmann, Dietlind Foerster (Wk), Yasmeen Khan (Wk), Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile

