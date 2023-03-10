GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals Women in the ninth match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be hosting this encounter.

Gujarat Giants didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost two games on the trot but bounced back to win the next. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game and beat them in a closely-fought contest.

Batting first, the Giants posted 201 on the board, thanks to fifties from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67). Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets with the ball and helped restrict the RCB Women to 190/6 to win the game by 11 runs. The Giants will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Delhi Capitals Women, on the other hand, got off to a fantastic start to the WPL 2023. They won their first two games but suffered a loss in their next game. They lost to the table toppers Mumbai Indians Women in their last outing.

Only three batters managed to get to double digits as the Capitals Women got bundled out on 105 in 18 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to pick wickets as the Mumbai Indians Women chased down the total with five overs to spare. The Capitals Women will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 9, Women’s Premier League 2023

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a batting paradise. The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark and they will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid any damage. It is a good surface to bat on and we can expect a high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover between 25 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Don’t expect the Giants to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals Women

Expect the Capitals to back their players and field the same XI that took the field in their last game.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

The Giants grabbed their first win in their last game and will be hoping to repeat their performance against the Capitals on Saturday who suffered their first loss of the competition.

Delhi Capitals looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

