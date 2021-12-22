GG vs JK prediction: Who will win today's Lanka Premier League 2021 match?

Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in the final of the 2021 Lanka Premier League match on Thursday, December 23 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, have been on an absolute rampage in the championship. Following their 54-run loss at the hands of the Gladiators, the Kings have turned it around. With six wins in their last seven league games, the Kings topped the points table.

Although they lost the Qualifier 1 to the Gladiators, they made a comeback, defeating Dambulla Giants by 23 runs in the Qualifier 2 on Tuesday, December 21. After being put in to bat first, the Kings notched a colossal score of 210 for four on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

Opening batter Avishka Fernando came to the party, scoring a 64-ball century, laced with 10 fours and four huge sixes. His opening partner, Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn’t flatter to deceive either as he scored a 40-ball 70 in a 122-run partnership for the first wicket off 13.2 overs.

While defending the score, Chamika Karunaratne’s unbeaten 47-ball 75 gave the Kings an almighty scare. But Jayden Seales’ magical spell of 4-0-24-3 helped them make a comeback. Maheesh Theekshana and Perera, too, had two scalps apiece.

The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, meanwhile, had a topsy-turvy run in the tournament. They finished second in the table, but could only secure four wins from eight matches. In the Qualifier 1 on December 19, the Gladiators defeated the Kings by 64 runs and made their way through to the final.

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators scored 188 for the loss of five wickets. Kusal Mendis scored a sparkling 53-ball 85 to guide his team to a formidable score. Danushka Gunathilaka made 55 runs off 42 deliveries with six fours and one six.

Thereafter, the Gladiators’ bowlers bowled the Kings out for 124 in 16.5 overs. Nuwan Thushara’s five-wicket haul broke the backbone of the Kings’ batting unit. In addition, Anwar Ali too put up a good performance.

Can the Gladiators (GG) beat the Kings (JK)?

Thisara Perera in New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ODI Game 2

The Kings have lost three matches thus far in the championship and all of them have come against the Gladiators.

Going into the final, the Gladiators may have the upper hand, but being the defending champions, the Jaffna team knows how to play well in big matches.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

