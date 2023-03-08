GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming fixture 

With both teams desperate for a win, Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to battle each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8.

Both GG and RCB are yet to open their accounts and register a win in the competition, having lost two matches each so far. Starting the tournament as one of the favorites, RCB endured two humbling defeats against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, were stunned by UP Warriorz (UPW) after their morale-defeating loss against Mumbai.

The battle between GGT and RCB has hence become a vital encounter, with both teams looking to outdo each other in search of their elusive first win.

The upcoming fixture will also offer both teams the opportunity to shatter multiple records as well. On that note, let's take a look at the three particular records that are likely to get broken in the fixture between GGT and RCB.

#3 Megan Schutt could become the Australian with the third-most wickets in T20s

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 124 wickets, Megan Schutt hasn't had a great start to the inaugural edition of the WPL. The right-arm pacer is yet to pick up her first wicket of the tournament but is expected to bounce back sooner rather than later.

The seasoned campaigner will become the third-best Australian bowler in T20s if she manages to take at least one wicket on Wednesday. Schutt has picked up 120 wickets in 122 T20s and could surpass Heather Graham's tally of 120 wickets.

#2 Kim Garth could become the leading wicket-taker of WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Replacing Deandra Dottin in the squad, Kim Garth began her WPL campaign on a wondrous note as she took a five-wicket haul against UP Warriorz on Sunday, March 5.

Garth became the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament after her first game and will have a golden chance to reclaim her position once again on Wednesday.

Another two wickets against RCB will make Garth the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WPL 2023. Saika Ishaque, with her six scalps for the Mumbai Indians, is currently at the number one spot.

#1 Smriti Mandhana could complete 5,000 T20 runs

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has set the stage alive in the WPL so far. She has mustered 59 runs in her first two games and will look to go big against GG.

If she manages to get a start and score at least 47 runs tonight, she will register a personal landmark of completing 5,000 T20 runs in her career.

Mandhana has amassed a total of 4,953 runs in her T20 career (franchise cricket and T20 internationals combined) across 192 innings so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur (5,118) is the only Indian to have mustered more T20 runs than Mandhana.

