GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The sixth match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see the Gujarat Giants square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. The clash will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost to the Mumbai Indians Women in their opening game and failed to turn the tables around as they lost a close-fought contest against UP Warriorz in their next.

Batting first, Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 as the Giants finished their innings on 169/6. Kim Garth picked up a fifer while defending the total. The game went down to the wire and the Giants failed to hold their nerves as the Warriorz got across the line with one ball to spare. The Giants will now have to be at their absolute best to grab their first win.

Royal Challengers Women have had a similar journey in the Women’s Premier League so far. They have played two games so far and are yet to win a game. They lost to the Delhi Capitals in their first game and lost to the Mumbai Indians Women in their second fixture.

Batting first, RCB Women failed to put up big partnerships as they were knocked over on 155 in the penultimate over. The bowlers struggled to hit the right areas as the Mumbai Indians Women chased down the total in 14.2 overs to win the game by nine wickets. The Bangalore-based franchise will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance on Wednesday (March 8).

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 6, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 8, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters love batting at this venue. Bowlers often go for runs here and defending a total is a hard task.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

We may see Georgia Wareham come into the side in place of Tanuja Kanwar.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Dane van Niekerk is expected to replace Preeti Bose in their fixture on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Both the Giants and the Royal Challengers are struggling in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Both teams are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be coming out hard to grab a win.

Gujarat Giants have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this encounter.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Ashleigh Gardner to score a fifty and pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes