GG vs RCB, WPL 2025: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Giants will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a match at the Kotambi Stadium on February 14. It is the first match of the WPL 2025 season, and both sides will be keen to kick off their campaigns on a winning note.

RCB are the defending champions. However, they are not the favorites this time around because the likes of Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine and Kate Cross are unavailable. Meanwhile, GG will begin a new era under new skipper Ash Gardner.

Before the Women's Premier League 2025 gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the Baroda stadium.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda WPL records

Baroda will host a WPL match for the first time ever. The newly-opened venue hosted a three-match women's ODI series between India and the West Indies in December 2024.

Trending

India Women won all three matches of the series comfortably. The Indian team won the first two matches batting first and then successfully chased down a target in the third game.

The pitch seemed great for batting as India scored 314/9 and 358/5 in the first two matches. Gujarat Giants' star batter Harleen Deol smashed her maiden ODI ton during the series.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Baroda before the toss takes place. As mentioned above, this venue recently played host to three ODI matches, with the team batting first breaching the 300-run mark in the first two games.

Baroda also hosted the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage. Even in those matches, the pitch was excellent for batting. Thus, high-scoring affairs are on the cards during WPL 2025 matches at the Kotambi Stadium.

The new venue has a seating capacity of 40,000. It will be interesting to see if home team Gujarat can kick off the season with a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️