GG vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 17

Match 17 of WPL 2023 is officially in the history books now. In a repeat of their first meeting in the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a high-scoring encounter, with Grace Harris playing an important knock for the Lucknow-based franchise.

It was a do-or-die match for the Gujarat Giants, and their captain Sneh Rana opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The pitch was good for batting. The Giants took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and posted 178/6 on the board in their 20 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for the Gujarat Giants with a 39-ball 60. She received fine support from Dayalan Hemalatha, who scored a 33-ball 57. Parshavi Chopra emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the UP Warriorz. The rising star took two wickets and conceded only 29 runs in her four overs.

Chasing 179 to seal their place in the WPL 2023 playoffs, the UP Warriorz lost three wickets in the powerplay, but the duo of Harris and Tahlia McGrath saved the Warriorz from a defeat. Both batters smashed a half-century each to take the Warriorz closer to the target.

In the end, an unbeaten 13-ball 19 from Sophie Ecclestone helped the UP Warriorz win by three wickets with one ball remaining.

It was an eventful battle between the Giants and the Warriorz. Here are three moments from this match that generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Dayalan Hemalatha's magnificent batting performance lit up WPL 2023's Match 17

Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha had an excellent partnership of 93 runs for the fourth wicket with Asheligh Gardner. Hemalatha has a career strike rate of 93.75 in T20Is, but she scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 172.73 earlier today.

The Tamil Nadu-based batter mericlessly destroyed the UP Warriorz with six fours and three sixes before Parshavi Chopra dismissed her in the 17th over. Had Hemalatha not lost her wicket, she could have set a new record for the highest individual score in WPL 2023.

#2 Monica Patel makes a comeback to dismiss Alyssa Healy in today's WPL 2023 match

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy is one of the best batters in world cricket. She has played some top-quality knocks in the Women's Premier League. Healy got off to a good start earlier today against the Gujarat Giants, scoring 12 runs off seven balls.

She hit back-to-back boundaries off Monica Patel's bowling in the second over, but the Gujarat bowler bounced back by dismissing Healy in the same over. Patel dismissed Healy and roared to celebrate her wicket.

#3 Grace Harris destroys Harleen Deol

Grace Harris played another match-winning knock against the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023. She aggregated 72 runs off just 41 deliveries, whacking seven fours and four maximums.

Two of her four sixes came in an over bowled by GG's experienced all-rounder Harleen Deol. Harleen came in to bowl the 12th over of the UP Warriorz' innings. Tahlia McGrath took a single on the first ball and gave Harris the strike.

Harris smashed Harleen for two sixes and a four in the next four deliveries. Her big shots ensured that GG captain Sneh Rana did not give another over to Harleen in the match.

