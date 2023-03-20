GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during GG vs UPW match

Gujarat Giants' WPL 2023 campaign ended earlier today (Monday, March 20) with a three-wicket defeat at the hands of the UP Warriorz at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The two teams produced another thrilling encounter in the Women's Premier League, with the Warriorz completing a double over the Giants.

GG skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and decided to bat first in a do-or-die game. The Giants needed a big win to keep themselves in the race to the playoffs.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner's half-centuries gave GG slim hope as they posted 178 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise got off to a great start in the second innings as well, with Monica Patel, Kim Garth and Tanuja Kanwer reducing UPW to 39/3 in the powerplay.

Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris brought the Warriorz back into the game by recording a half-century each. While McGrath departed for the pavilion after scoring 57 runs off 38 balls, Harris amassed 72 runs from just 41 deliveries.

Sophie Ecclestone's unbeaten knock of 19 runs eventually helped the UP Warriorz complete a win.

Here's a look at the three records that broke during this exciting battle between the Giants and the Warriorz in WPL 2023.

#1 Dayalan Hemalatha and Asheligh Gardner broke Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr's record in WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants duo of Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner stitched up a 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket against the UP Warriorz earlier today. Hemalatha played one of the best knocks of her T20 career, scoring 57 runs off just 33 balls. Her knock consisted of six fours and three sixes.

Gardner troubled the UP Warriorz bowlers with her 39-ball 60. She displayed her batting talent by smacking six fours and three maximums. With this 93-run stand, Gardner and Hemalatha now own the record for the highest fourth wicket partnership in WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians duo Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr previously held this record. They added 89 runs for the fourth wicket in the season opener against the Gujarat Giants.

#2 Gujarat Giants broke Royal Challengers Bangalore's record in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants played their last league stage match of the season today. They came into the game with two wins and five defeats in their previous seven games. The UP Warriorz handed them their sixth loss of WPL 2023.

Courtesy of this result, GG now holds the record for the most defeats suffered by a team in the Women's Premier League. They were tied with RCB at five defeats each, but GG have suffered more defeats now.

#3 Sneh Rana broke her own record in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana had a forgettable outing in the bowling department today. She bowled 3.5 overs, conceding 47 runs and picking up a wicket. With this spell, Rana has set a new record for the most runs conceded by a captain in a single match of the Women's Premier League.

Rana previously went for 34 runs in a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, she conceded 13 more runs against the UP Warriorz, earning an unwanted record in WPL 2023.

