GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in Match 17 of the tournament 

The 17th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will mark the Gujarat Giants' (GG) final league match.

The Sneh Rana-led side are scheduled to compete against UP Warriorz, who will qualify for the playoffs should they win. The clash will take place on Monday, March 20, and also marks GG's first afternoon encounter.

UPW currently sit third in the points table with six points and only have to win one of their two remaining matches to progress further in the tournament.

GG, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom by virtue of a poor net run rate of -2.511 and level on points with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Fans witnessed a thrilling contest the last time the two sides faced each other, which was also Up Warriorz's first ever match. Grace Harris played the knock of a lifetime to steer the side home from a near-impossible scenario.

The upcoming clash has several records on the horizon which the players could attempt to break.

On that note, here are three records that could be broken during the clash between the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone one wicket away from being the 10th highest wicket-taker in WT20s

Sophie Ecclestone, the No.1-ranked white-ball bowler in women's cricket, is having a tournament to remember. She is on the cusp of claiming the lead in the Purple Cap race and is bowling in full flow and form.

Apart from the WPL Purple Cap, another record beckons her in the upcoming clash. She currently has 181 wickets to her name and is placed 11th on the all-time wickets chart in WT20.

With at least one wicket against GG, the England international has the opportunity to break into the top 10, by overtaking recently retired Proteas ace Dane van Niekerk and Hayley Matthews, who both have 182 wickets to their name.

With the help of an exceptional spell, she could even potentially overtake West Indies' Stephanie Taylor as well, who has 184 wickets.

#2 Alyssa Healy 1 fifty away from being sixth on the list for most 50+ scores

Alyssa Healy has had a topsy-turvy tournament with the bat so far while leading the UP Warriorz in the WPL.

While a win for the franchise could steer them into the playoffs, a 50-plus score from the Australian will put her sixth on the list for most fifty-plus scores in WT20s.

She currently has 38 such innings, out of which 32 are half-centuries and the remaining six are hundreds. The wicketkeeper-batter is one behind Ellyse Perry, who has 38 half-centuries and a couple of hundreds.

Healy has scored two fifties in the WPL so far, one of which is the second-highest score in the tournament. Her unbeaten 96 run-knock was overtaken by Sophie Devine, who scored 99 runs in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) mammoth win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone is 1 LBW dismissal away from second most LBW wickets

The left-arm spinner has another record on the horizon that she could potentially topple. She has claimed 30 wickets through lbw over the course of her career, which accounts for 16.57 of her dismissals.

If she is able to trap another batter in front of the stumps. she will move to the second spot for most lbw dismissals in WT20.

Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt currently share the second spot with 31 lbw dismissals, while Marizanne Kapp holds the top spot with 34 lbw scalps. Out of her 12 wickets in the WPL so far, Ecclestone has two dismissals through lbw.

Will UP Warriorz become the final team to qualify for the playoffs or will the Gujarat Giants hang on? Let us know what you think.

