Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021 will commence on October 15th, with the final slated for 29th October.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board organises this competition as part of the domestic cricket season in the country. It features numerous fresh talents from throughout the country as well as seasoned campaigners. The competition will be played in round-robin format, with each team playing each other once.

Mis Ainak Region, Band-e-Amir Region, Boost Region, Speen Ghar Region and Amo Region are the five teams competing in the event. All matches will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

(All matches are scheduled to be played at 10:00 AM IST)

Friday, October 15

Boost vs Mis Ainak

Saturday, October 16

Speen Ghar vs Amo

Sunday, October 17

Band-e-Amir vs Mis Ainak

Monday, October 18

Boost vs Speen Ghar

Tuesday, October 19

Amo vs Band-e-Amir

Wednesday, October 20

Mis Ainak vs Speen Ghar

Thursday, October 21

Boost vs Amo

Friday, October 22

Speen Ghar vs Band-e-Amir

Saturday, October 23

Mis Ainak vs Amo

Sunday, October 24

Boost vs Band-e-Amir

Tuesday, October 26

Semi-Final 1

Wednesday, October 27

Semi-Final 2

Friday, October 29

Final

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Live Streaming Details

The upcoming edition of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament will not be streamed or telecast in India.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Squads

Mis Ainak Region

Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz, Yousuf Shah, Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman

Band-e-Amir Region

Amanullah Rafiqi, Baryal Afghan, Imran Janat, Islam Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Zia-ul-Haq, Zubaid Akbari, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Sardar, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mudasir Sadiq, Nijat Masood, Rokhan Barakzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil

Boost Region

Asif Musazai, Darwish Rasooli, Farhad Usman, Ihsanullah, Nasibullah Sherdali, Riaz Hussan, Abidullah Taniwal, Naimatullah, Noman Shah, Waqarullah Ishaq, Zahid Shirzad, Munir Ahmad, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Naveed Zabuli, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Yamin Ahmadzai

Speen Ghar Region

Bahir Shah, Nasir Khan, Shabir Noori, Shawkat Zaman, Tahir Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Arif Ali Noori, Bahar Shinwari, Tariq Stanikzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Tamim Surkhorodi, Waheedullah Shafaq, Abdul Rashid Naseri, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand, Ismat Alam, Muslim Musa, Zahir Shehzad

Amo Region

Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Juma Gul, Mohammad Wasim, Nasir Jamal, Yahya Khan, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Zohaib Zamankhil, Abdul Wasi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Safi, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Zurmati, Haji Murad Muradi, Arab Momand, Ihsanullah Mandozai, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Saleem.

