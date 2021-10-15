Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021 will commence on October 15th, with the final slated for 29th October.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board organises this competition as part of the domestic cricket season in the country. It features numerous fresh talents from throughout the country as well as seasoned campaigners. The competition will be played in round-robin format, with each team playing each other once.
Mis Ainak Region, Band-e-Amir Region, Boost Region, Speen Ghar Region and Amo Region are the five teams competing in the event. All matches will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)
(All matches are scheduled to be played at 10:00 AM IST)
Friday, October 15
Boost vs Mis Ainak
Saturday, October 16
Speen Ghar vs Amo
Sunday, October 17
Band-e-Amir vs Mis Ainak
Monday, October 18
Boost vs Speen Ghar
Tuesday, October 19
Amo vs Band-e-Amir
Wednesday, October 20
Mis Ainak vs Speen Ghar
Thursday, October 21
Boost vs Amo
Friday, October 22
Speen Ghar vs Band-e-Amir
Saturday, October 23
Mis Ainak vs Amo
Sunday, October 24
Boost vs Band-e-Amir
Tuesday, October 26
Semi-Final 1
Wednesday, October 27
Semi-Final 2
Friday, October 29
Final
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Live Streaming Details
The upcoming edition of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament will not be streamed or telecast in India.
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2021: Squads
Mis Ainak Region
Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz, Yousuf Shah, Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman
Band-e-Amir Region
Amanullah Rafiqi, Baryal Afghan, Imran Janat, Islam Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Zia-ul-Haq, Zubaid Akbari, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Sardar, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mudasir Sadiq, Nijat Masood, Rokhan Barakzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil
Boost Region
Asif Musazai, Darwish Rasooli, Farhad Usman, Ihsanullah, Nasibullah Sherdali, Riaz Hussan, Abidullah Taniwal, Naimatullah, Noman Shah, Waqarullah Ishaq, Zahid Shirzad, Munir Ahmad, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Naveed Zabuli, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Yamin Ahmadzai
Speen Ghar Region
Bahir Shah, Nasir Khan, Shabir Noori, Shawkat Zaman, Tahir Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Arif Ali Noori, Bahar Shinwari, Tariq Stanikzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Tamim Surkhorodi, Waheedullah Shafaq, Abdul Rashid Naseri, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand, Ismat Alam, Muslim Musa, Zahir Shehzad
Amo Region
Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Juma Gul, Mohammad Wasim, Nasir Jamal, Yahya Khan, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Zohaib Zamankhil, Abdul Wasi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Safi, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Zurmati, Haji Murad Muradi, Arab Momand, Ihsanullah Mandozai, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Saleem.