GICB vs ME, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 16: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats and Dream11 Prediction

GICB (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters) will take on the ME (Micoud Eagles) in the 16th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Saturday at 12:00 AM.

Both teams made poor starts in this year's St. Lucia T10 Blast as Gros Islet Cannon Blasters lost both their matches. They are placed at the bottom of the Group A points table.

Micoud Eagles was expected to make a comeback in the last match after a big loss in the first, but the match was abandoned due to rain. We can expect both the teams to show a comeback in the upcoming match and fight to earn two crucial points to stay in the tournament.

GICB vs ME Probable Playing 11 Today

GICB Playing XI

Jehan Boodha, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Dornan Edward, Tarrique Edward (c), Xymani Sexius, Royce Paul, Zidane Arthur (wk), Jeandell Cyril and Rene Montoute

ME Playing XI

Winnel Felix (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles(c), Daren Sammy, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy, Michel Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Travis Grifford, Darren Sammy Jr and Kern Xavier

Match Details

GICB vs ME, Match 16, St. Lucia T10 Blast Cup 2022

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 12:00 AM

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch is a little slower, so the pacers should be able to get some swing early on, making it difficult for the batters to score early runs. On this pitch, you can definitely expect some early wickets.

The surface should slow down as the game develops, allowing bowlers to use pace to their advantage. After winning the toss, both teams may elect to bat first, with 85-90 being a reasonable total at the venue.

Today's Micoud Eagles vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

No wicketkeeper has been able to impress with the bat this tournament, but Winnel Felix is the best pick, keeping in mind his wicket-keeping abilities. He has taken a few good catches in this tournament, so pick him in your Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Dalton Polius has demonstrated strong batting skills by scoring 29 runs against SSCS. Along with him, Lee Solomon has shown good all-round performances till now. So include these players in your ME vs GICB Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Tarrique Edward is the best all-rounder pick for this match as he is batting well in the tournament and also bowling two overs in each match. Given his powerful performances in previous matches, Tarrique Edward is a good addition to your ME vs GICB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dornan Edward, who batted with Tarrique, also had a good game, albeit in a losing cause. His bat-and-ball skills, on the other hand, should benefit his team, especially with the conditions in his favor. Lanse Sammy, like Dornan Edward, is a good Dream11 team pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in GICB vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Tarrique Edward (GICB) - 86 points

Lanse Sammy (ME) - 82 points

Darren Sammy Jr. (ME) - 76 points

Lee Solomon (GICB) - 71 points

Shervin Charles (ME) - 50 points

Important stats for GICB vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Tarrique Edward - 53 runs

Darren Sammy Jr. - 2 wickets

Lanse Sammy - 2 wickets

Murlan Sammy - 9 runs and 1 wicket

GICB vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Felix, D Polius, L Solomon, S Charles, T Edward (c), M Sammy (vc), K Jules, D Sammy, D Edward, L Sammy and D Sammy Jr.

Fantasy suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Felix, D Polius, L Solomon, S Charles, T Edward (c), M Sammy, K Jules, J Cyril, D Edward, L Sammy (vc) and D Sammy Jr.

Edited by Diptanil Roy