Girls Under-19 team bowled out without scoring a run in a district cricket match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
335   //    16 May 2019, 18:16 IST

Sorry looking scorecard
Sorry looking scorecard

What’s the story?

The Kasaragod Under-19 girls’ team got bowled out with just four runs on the board against Wayanad Under-19 girls at the Perinthalmanna Cricket stadium in Malappuram on Wednesday. The Kasaragod girls suffered an embarrassing defeat.

In case you don’t know

In an inter district match the Kasaragod Under-19 girls couldn’t score a run with the bat after their captain opted to bat first as they were dismissed with the scoreboard reading 4-10.

The heart of the matter

In a 30 over per side, inter-district match in the North Zone, the Kasaragod Under-19 girls lost a game by 10 wickets as all their batters got out for a duck. Kasaragod skipper opted to bat first and their batters fell like nine-pins.  Interestingly all the batters were dismissed in the same manner as they were bowled.

The opposition team’s VJ Joshitha picked up a hattrick in the match. Wayanad’s skipper Nithya Loordh was the first one to strike as she sent both the openers back to the hut. She picked up three wickets in the match. Joshitha who picked up a hat-trick had the best figures of 4-1 in 0.5 overs. The Kasaragod did get four runs on the board through the extras or else the score would have been 0. Wayanad chased down the score in one over with all wickets remaining intact.

Noufal PH, Kasaragod district cricket association secretary, as quoted in the Times of India said,

“It is quite embarrassing and shocking really. It is our best available team. We don’t have a woman coach. So we utilize the services of our senior players, who have played at the zonal level as the coach of the U-19 team. At least a couple of players in our U-19 team had played zonal matches last year. Wayanad is one of the best teams in the state when it comes to state cricket. But even then this performance from our team is inexplicable.”

What’s next?

The Kasaragod U-19 girls would look to learn from this performance and perform better in the upcoming games. They don’t have a woman coach and might so they might look to appoint somebody to improve their performance. 


