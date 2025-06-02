Glenn Maxwell retires: Ranking the all-rounder's top 5 knocks in ODIs ft. 2023 World Cup vs Afghanistan

Star Australia batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, June 2. His last 50-over international appearance came in the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against India.

While he has decided to hang up his boots from ODI cricket, he will continue playing T20Is for Australia, with the T20 World Cup coming up next year as well.

Glenn Maxwell made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at Sharjah in 2012. The right-hander went on to represent Australia in 149 ODIs, notching up 3990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike-rate of 126.70 with four hundreds and 23 half-centuries. He has been a part of two ODI World Cup wins with Australia in his career - at home in 2015 and in India in 2023.

Known for his big hitting and ability to play unorthodox shots and fearless cricket, Glenn Maxwell has given his fans some memorable innings throughout his ODI career.

As he steps away from the format, here are his top five knocks in ODI cricket.

Top 5 Glenn Maxwell knocks in ODIs

#5 96 vs India, 2016

Australia v India - Game 3 - Source: Getty

During India's tour of Australia in 2016, the third ODI was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 295/6 from their 50 overs. In the chase, Australia were in a slightly tricky position at 150/3 when Glenn Maxwell walked in at number five.

The right-hander, despite wickets falling at the other end, kept attacking, keeping Australia in the hunt. He scored an 83-ball 96, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes as the hosts crossed the line with seven balls and three wickets to spare.

#4 102 vs Sri Lanka, 2015 World Cup

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 - Semi Final - Australia vs. India - Source: Getty

During the 2015 ODI World Cup, Australia faced Sri Lanka in a Pool A game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first, the hosts posted a huge total of 376/9 from their 50 overs. While Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, and Shane Watson scored fifties, it was a brilliant ton from Glenn Maxwell that powered Australia to the massive total.

He slammed a century off just 51 balls, which was also the then fastest by an Australian in a World Cup. Maxwell made 102 runs off just 53 balls, smacking ten boundaries and four sixes in his terrific knock. The hosts also went on to win comfortably by 64 runs.

#3 103 vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup

Australia v Netherlands - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Another of Glenn Maxwell's ODI tons came during a World Cup, this time in 2023 against the Netherlands in Delhi. Australia posted another gigantic total of 399/8 batting first, and this time, Maxwell wreaked absolute havoc with the bat, firing on all cylinders against a helpless Netherlands attack.

He recorded the fastest World Cup century ever, reaching his ton off just 40 balls. Maxwell ended on 106 off just 44 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes at a monstrous strike-rate of 240.90. Australia bundled the Netherlands out for just 90 and registered a mammoth 309-run victory.

#2 108 vs England, 2020

Australia v India - ODI Game 3 - Source: Getty

One of Glenn Maxwell's memorable hundreds came in the third ODI at Manchester in 2020 against England. The hosts batted first and posted a total of 302/7 on the board.

Chasing 303 for victory, Australia faltered and were in trouble at 73/5 when Maxwell walked out at number seven. He stitched a vital partnership with Alex Carey and smashed a match-winning hundred, scoring 108 off 90 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. Australia went on to win the game by three wickets eventually.

#1 201* vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

One of the best-ever ODI knocks, and clearly Glenn Maxwell's best, came against Afghanistan in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Chasing 292 for victory, against everyone's imagination, Australia were in all sorts of trouble at 91/7 with Afghanistan having almost sealed a historic win.

However, Maxwell had other plans. Despite suffering cramps and being unable to run, the star Australian smashed an unbeaten 201 off just 128 balls, hitting 21 boundaries and ten sixes. He struck at 157.03 in what was complete carnage to take his team over the line single-handedly.

Australia won by three wickets, pulling off an unbelievable chase, courtesy of Glenn Maxwell's heroics

