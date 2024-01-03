Global Cricket Women's T20 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Global Cricket Women's T20 Tournament 2024 features three domestic Proteas teams. It starts on Thursday, January 4, and concludes on Saturday, January 6.

Six games are scheduled to take place in the tournament. The three teams participating in the competition are Easterns Women, Lions Women and Titans Women. Each team will face the other twice. All six games will be played at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria.

Easterns Women are a part of Division Two and are ranked first in the ongoing CSA Women's Division Two tournament. They have won all three games. Most of their regular players have made the squad for the tournament.

Lions and Titans are a part of Division One and played their last game against each other on November 19. Both teams have won and lost two games apiece in the CSA Women's Division One T20 tournament. Lions are fourth, while the Titans are fifth.

Lions have named an inexperienced squad for the tournament, but all the regular players have not been picked. Titans are the most formidable side among the three teams and have players who have represented the Proteas national team.

Global Cricket Women's T20 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, January 4

Easterns Women vs Lions Women - 12:30 pm

Easterns Women vs Titans Women - 5:00 pm

Friday, January 5

Lions Women vs Titans Women - 12:30 pm

Lions Women vs Easterns Women - 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 6

Titans Women vs Easterns Women - 12:30 pm

Titans Women vs Lions Women - 5:00 pm

Global Cricket Women's T20 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Global Cricket Women's T20 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Easterns Women

Erika Oda, Kanenelo Mokoena, Leandre Bentley, Mieke v Voorst, Alysia Rudolph, Mpumelelo Mashiloane, Siphokuhle Masisela, Kayleigh Craig (c & wk), Merczerly Gorases (wk), Ashleigh van Wyk, Micaela Edwards, Payton Coppin, Thelma Makhubula

Lions Women

Leani Swanepoel, Razeena Manack, Samantha Swanepoel, Fay Cowling, Jenna Lee Lubbe, Keneoue Makhakhe, Neo Molefe, Lethabo Bidli (wk), Robyn Dormehl (wk), Elena Kusuda, Thuto Thibedi, Tokologo Motsepe, Victoria Hamunyela

Titans Women

Amogelang Maphangulaa, Robyn Searle (c), Anneke Bosch, Christelle van der Schyff, Eliz-Mari Marx, Lesedi Madisha, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Luus, Akari Nishimura (wk), Simone Lourens (wk), Masabata Klaas, Monalisa Legodi, Tiani van der Heuvel

