Global T20 Canada 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and where to watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

News
19 Jul 2019, 10:43 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle
Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle

Cricket season is far from over after the World Cup as the second edition of the Global T20 Canada is set to start on 25th July. The champions of the inaugural edition, Vancouver Knights will face Toronto Nationals in the opening match of the second edition.

The first edition of the tournament was a huge success as the tournament managed to grab the attention of cricket fans all around the world. If anything, this edition of the league promises to be even grander as there are a lot of quality players on display.

This year, the tournament will be held in Brampton, instead of King's City. The format of the tournament will be the same as the one in the last season, where six teams face in the league phase. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, where the format is similar to IPL and PSL.

The only change in this edition is that there won't a West Indies 'B' team, as they would be replaced by Brampton Wolves. West Indies 'B' was very impressive in the last edition, where they reached the final.

The amount of star quality on display in this edition would ensure that the talented West Indian outfit is not missed. Every team is blessed with some world-class players, so cricket fans would surely be looking forward to this game.

Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, and Sunil Narine are some of the superstars who will grace the tournament. So let us look at the telecast details so you don't miss out on quality cricket irrespective of your nationality.

Global T20 Canada 2019 Schedule

Global T20 complete time table
Global T20 complete time table

Global T20 Canada Broadcast TV Channels

India: Star Sports (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar)

UK: FreeSports

Canada: CBN

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Geo Sports

Middle East: Orbit Showtime Network

Bangladesh: Ghazi TV

Caribbean: Sportsmax

USA: Hotstar

MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD



