Global T20 Canada Match 12: Toronto Nationals vs West Indies B, Preview and Probable Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
491   //    07 Jul 2018, 13:45 IST

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
West Indies B Team - Global T20 Canada

Toronto Nationals will look to get back on the winning track when they face an upbeat West Indies B Team in the twelfth fixture of the ongoing GT20 Canada 2018 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on Saturday, July 7. Windies B currently lead the points table with three wins from three league matches. Nationals have won one and lost two out of the three matches they have played so far and are currently at the bottom of the standings with two points.

Cricket West Indies B Team: Windies B are the only side in the tournament who are yet to lose a game. They are sitting comfortably at the pole position in the league standings with six points in the bag. They have won each of their three matches while chasing and will now be brimming with confidence after their comprehensive nine-wicket win over Winnipeg Hawks.

With the bat, Justin Greaves and Brandon King are going to be the key men for the team. Greaves played a match-winning knock of 89 off 58 balls in the previous fixture against Winnipeg Hawks while Brandon played second fiddle with an unbeaten 44. Fabian Allen has a strike rate of 231.57 and he along with Nicholas Pooran will be the ones to watch out for in the middle order.

With the ball, fast bowler Over McCoy has been brilliant, with ten wickets in three matches and Toronto Nationals will look to play him out with caution. Sherfane Rutherford, with four wickets at an economy of 9.28, will be able to pose a threat too.

Expected Playing XI: Anthony Bramble (C), Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Kavem Hodge, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Brandon King, Derval Green, Obed McCoy and Nicholas Pooran.

Toronto Nationals v Vancouver Knights: Global T20 Canada
Toronto Nationals: Global T20 Canada

Toronto Nationals: On the flipside, Nationals are under considerable pressure having lost their previous two matches and they will look to come out all guns blazing on Saturday. They may be under the pump here but they do have the resources to script a strong comeback.

With the bat, Anton Devcich has scored 139 runs for the side in three matches at a healthy strike rate of 188. While Steve Smith hit a fifty in the opening game against Vancouver Knights, Johnson Charles and Kieron Pollard are the big guns for Toronto and can be absolutely ruthless on their day. Nizakat Khan, who has managed to score only 6, 0 and 2 in the respective three games, might be replaced by Kamran Akmal.

Expected Playing XI: Darren Sammy (C), Mohammad Sami, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Kamran Akmal, Steven Smith, Anton Devcich, Nitish Kumar, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Naveed and Nikhil Dutta.

With the ball, Kesrick Williams has notched up four wickets and is likely to cause problems for the opposition.

Global T20 Canada 2018 West Indies Cricket Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Steven Smith Darren Sammy
