Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks, 2nd Match: 5 Talking Points

After Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals, it was Winnipeg Hawks’ (WPH) turn to score in excess of 200 after they were put into bat by Montreal Tigers (MNT) in the second game of the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Ben McDermott and Darren Bravo struck quick-fire fifties and David Miller’s 15-ball 35 propelled WPH to 203 in their 20 overs against a star-studded MNT bowling attack which consisted of the likes of Peter Siddle, Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine and Kevon Cooper. MNT skipper Lasith Malinga led from the front with the ball as he took 2/19 in his 4 overs and was the pick of them as well.

It did seem that we could have another mouth-watering chase on our hands, but MNT never got going as most of their middle-order batsmen couldn’t convert their starts and hence, in the end, it was a comprehensive victory for WPH as they won by 46 runs. Like his counterpart, WPH skipper Dwayne Bravo also was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/24 in his 4 overs.

#5 David Warner’s return lasts two balls

Like Steve Smith yesterday, all eyes were on star Australian opener David Warner who is currently serving a 12-month ban from international cricket. Warner who didn’t feature in the IPL did have a few net sessions in the lead up to this game.

After Smith successful return (where he scored 61), the focus was on Warner and how he would return to competitive cricket. But his first stint at the crease in more than three months lasted just 2 deliveries as he was castled by Lasith Malinga.

WPH lost the toss and were put into bat by MNT and Warner strode out to open the batting alongside Lendl Simmons. The latter faced the first five deliveries off the first over. Warner got off the mark on the first delivery he faced as he tucked one to the leg-side. But on the first delivery off the second over, Malinga ended Warner’s stay at the crease as he went through the former Australian vice-captain’s defence.

However, Warner did quite well in the field as he pouched 3 catches and also effected a run-out with a direct hit from mid-off.