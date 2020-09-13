Gohar Manan enters history books with 29-ball 100 in ECS Romania T10 League

Indian Cricket Club\'s (ICC) batsman Gohar Manan on Saturday earned his spot in the history books with a 29-ball century against the Cluj Cricket Club as part of the ongoing ECS Romania T10 League 2020.

The right-handed opener wrecked havoc on the opposition's bowlers in his side's 140-run chase, putting up a 35-ball 110* laced with seven fours and 12 sixes to single-handedly lift his side to a comfortable win.

Gohar Manan took on the bowlers right from the first over, collecting 18 runs off the first over with three fours and a six to his name. Two sixes off the next over saw ICC's score rocket to 33/1, with Gohar Manan well settled at the crease.

You can revisit his knock with the commentary from the match here.

Although the third over saw ICC collect just few runs at the expense of their second wicket, Gohar Manan made up for the sudden loss of momentum with five massive hits over the next two overs.

At the halfway mark, ICC were on 83/3, needing to score 57 runs from the remaining five overs. Gohar Manan appeared a man on a mission as he belted 18 runs off the 6th and 7th overs as ICC remained firm favourites to win the clash.

Notably, Gohar Manan got to his century with a massive six over mid-wicket on the first ball of the 7th over, as his team rose up on their feet to celebrate a jaw-dropping performance from the opener.

Gohar Manan's one-man show was further highlighted by the fact that the other batsmen Asif (0), Sami Ullah (1), Sayed Asad (9), Muhammad Isaq (6) and Saeed Ullah (2*) could only manage single-digit scores.

Soon enough, Gohar Manan's performance was too hot to handle for CCC as ICC romped home with an over to spare.

Gohar Manan surpassed the previous record held by Scott Edwards

The previous record for the fastest century in ECS history was held by Scott Edward, which was achieved during the final of ECL19 between V.O.C Rotterdam and SC Findorff.

Scott scored 137* off 39 balls (18x6, 5x4) and took 32 balls to achieve the feat, and in the process helped his side clinch the title.