"Gonna have to go with Kohli's cover drive" - Marnus Labuschagne includes two Indians in his list of 'perfect batters'

Still only 21-Tests old, Marnus Labuschagne has grown leaps and bounds while cementing his place as a No. 3 batter in Australia's red-ball unit. In his short time in Test cricket, the South African-born Australian cricketer has also stormed to the top of the ICC Rankings charts, courtesy of his remarkable batting average of 60.4.

Currently preparing for the upcoming Ashes Test in Sydney, Labuschagne had a candid conversation with Cricket Australia. Much to his excitement, he was asked to build his 'perfect batter' based on the attributes of past and present superstars.

The 27-year-old started by picking legendary Sachin Tendulkar's iconic straight drive before including Ricky Ponting's trademark pull shot. Labuschagne said:

"For a righty, I'm gonna start with a Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive. That was a shot you loved seeing. So crisp and pure. Then I'm gonna go with Ponting's pull shot - his trademark. Everyone loved seeing the full flow of that."

The Australian was quick to praise Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli's cover drive. While also picking Kevin Pietersen's aggression in his ideal right-hand batter, He said:

"I'm gonna have to go with Virat Kohli's cover drive. I think the way he plays it, the sort of energy that he brings on that ball. Then Kevin Pietersen's that sort of leg-side shot. Also Pietersen's aggression at the crease. I love the way he was at the crease. Very similar to Virat Kohli."

While acknowledging his idol Steve Smith's hunger for runs and Jacques Kallis' temperament, Labuschagne capped off his 'perfect batter' with Andrew Symonds-like celebrations. The Australian batter said:

"Then I'm gonna have to go with Steve Smith's hunger for runs and determination and adaptability. And then I have to get Jacques Kallis' temperament and ability to stay at the crease. Andrew Symonds' hundred with Haydos (Matthew Hayden). Where he jumped and gave Haydos a big hug. That was awesome."

"There's no better, purer cover driver of a cricket ball than Kumar Sangakkara" - Labuschagne builds his perfect 'left-hand batter'

Labuschagne conceded that no player other has been able to master the art of playing a cover drive 'purer' like Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

While building his perfect lefty batter, Labuschagne included ex-Aussie opener Matthew Hayden's off-drive before singing high praises of Sangakkara's exemplary cover drive. Labuschagne said:

"For the left-hander, I'm gonna start with Hayden's off-drive and also his energy at the crease. There's no better, purer cover driver of a cricket ball than Kumar Sangakkara. Cut shot - I'm gonna go with Justin Langer. More of a square drive."

Adding Mike Hussey's pull shot and Sir Alastair Cook's ruthlessness, Labuschagne finished his list with the famous David Warner's 'bow' celebration against Pakistan. Labuschagne concluded:

"It's quite tough and we have to move Huss (Mike Hussey) from the cover drive but I will give him the pull shot. Alastair Cook's ability to get in and go big. Cooky when he got going, he was just all over. I tell you what, I didn't mind the bow after 300 ( talking about David Warner's vs Pakistan). We tease him about it but I think that was pretty cool."

Labuschagne will feature in the 4th Ashes Test, which begins on January 5 in Sydney.

