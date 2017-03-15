Google releases a doodle on Test cricket's 140th anniversary

Test cricket turned 140 on Wednesday.

Google’s doodle on Wednesday was concerning Test cricket’s 140 anniversary

What’s the story?

On the 140th anniversary of the first ever Test match that was played between England and Australia at the Melbourn Cricket Ground, Google decided to give its very own touch to the occasion by dedicating a doodle in remembrance of the game.

An official statement regarding the doodle said that the doodle captured the spirit of sportsmanship and also the first ever Test match that was contested between the two teams, way back in 1887.

“Today’s Doodle hits the deck with a lighthearted rendering that captures the spirit of sportsmanship and the inaugural test match. Mustachioed and musclebound, the batsmen, bowlers and opposition fielders spring into action, never losing sight of the red ball,” the statement read.

In case you didn’t know...

The first ever Test match was played earlier today 140 years back between England and Australia and the game saw the latter win by 45 runs. Tom Kendall was the star for Australia in the second innings, picking up figures of 7 for 55 to help his side successfully defend 154 runs in the final innings of the Test match.

The heart of the matter

Ever since then, Test cricket has seen a number of memorable matches, the likes of India versus Australia Test match at the Eden Gardens in 2001, where the hosts came from behind to win by 171 runs, the England vs Australia Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2005, which the Michael-Vaughan led side won by 2 runs, the classic Australia vs West Indies at Adelaide in 1993 which the visitors won by 1 run are just some examples of the thrill that Test cricket has given to the public.

There have also been some staggering individual performances in these years, the likes of Brian Lara’s 400 not out, Jim Laker and Anil Kumble’s respective 10-wicket hauls and several others which we look back in admiration till date.

What’s next?

After creating a doodle for the 140th anniversary, it would be interesting to see if they create doodles for other landmark achievements in the game as well. The image surely creates quite the buzz on the internet and fans would love to see them continue to make them in future as well.

Author’s take

It really is fantastic to see Google recognise such an important event in the history of cricket. This, though, is not the first time that they have remembered a landmark event of the game and we can hope that even in future they can post similar doodles.