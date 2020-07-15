Gothenburg T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 14 (Updated)

The Gothenburg T10 League 2020 is almost at the halfway stage of the league phase with nine of the twenty-one matches having being played. Another six matches are scheduled to be held on July 15.

Seaside CC are at the top of the leaderboard with 8 points in their kitty, having won all their 4 matches so far including a win via the Golden Ball against Jonkoping CA. They are almost assured of a place in the semi-finals.

Watan Zalmi CC occupy the second spot with 5 points to their name, courtesy two wins and a washout against Jonkoping CA. Their only loss has come against Seaside CC and they would be one of the other favourites to make it through to the knockout stage of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Jonkoping CA are at the third position with 3 points to their credit from the three matches they have played. While they defeated Hisingen CC, they got a point for the washout against Watan Zalmi CC and were unfortunate to lose the match against Seaside CC via the Golden Ball rule.

Hisingen CC have just 2 points from the four matches they have played and are placed fourth on the points table. Their only win came against Almhult CC and they might have to win their remaining two encounters to entertain any hope of making it through to the semi-finals.

Almhult CC, who had a rest day yesterday, lost all their three matches on the opening day of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Although they still have another three matches to be played, it would be an uphill task for them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC are the two teams who are yet to play their first match of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Both the teams would be quite busy on July 15, with the former playing four matches and the latter three encounters today.

Following are the team standings after the second day of action in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 -

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 Points Table

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muqadar Saleem of Hisingen CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of matches in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He has scored 81 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 36-run knock as his highest score. Although he has struck 7 fours and 3 sixes, he has been relatively on the slower side with a strike rate of just 122.72.

Asif Meer of Almhult CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 76 runs in the three matches he has played, which includes a 48-run knock, the joint-highest score of the league so far. He has an impressive strike rate of 200.00, and has struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Zawwar Hussain of Seaside CC is in the third position in the top run-scorers chart. He has 70 runs to his credit with an unbeaten 43 as his top score. These runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 189.18, and include 12 boundaries and a solitary hit over the fence.

With plenty of matches still to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

A total of seven bowlers have taken 4 wickets each on the first two days, making them the highest wicket-takers so far of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Sabaun Shirzad, Chaitanya Kilari and Aditya Arora occupy the top three spots in this list due to their superior strike rate and average compared to the other bowlers.

Sabaun Shirzad of Watan Zalmi CC is perched at the top in the highest wicket-takers list. His spell of 3/7 is the best bowling effort of the league so far and he has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

Chaitanya Kilari of Hisingen CC occupies the second spot on the list. He had taken a couple of wickets each in his first two matches but could not add to his tally in the subsequent two encounters. He has 2/13 as his best figures and also has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Aditya Arora of Seaside CC is in the third position in the top wicket-takers chart of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He has a best spell of 2/10 and has been slightly more expensive, having conceded 8.20 runs per over.

S Abdul Haq of Watan Zalmi CC, Sardar Sahak of Almhult CC, Amit Jain of Hisingen CC and Usman Sarwar of Seaside CC are the other bowlers who taken 4 wickets so far in the tournament.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers list of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 with a couple of teams still to play a match and a significant number of encounters yet to be played.