Gothenburg T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 16 (Updated)

The Gothenburg T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase with the tournament champions to be crowned today. There are four matches scheduled for July 17, with the two semi-finals followed by the third-place playoff and the all-important final.

Seaside CC have emerged at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the league phase with 12 points in their kitty. They won all their 6 league encounters including a victory via the Golden Ball against Jonkoping CA.

Jonkoping CA occupy the second spot in the points table of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 with 9 points to their name. They won four of their group stage encounters, and were slightly unfortunate to have lost a point due to a washout against Watan Zalmi CC apart from their Golden Ball defeat against Seaside CC.

Watan Zalmi CC have finished at the third position with 7 points to their credit, courtesy three wins and the abandoned match against Jonkoping CA. Their two losses in the league stage came against Seaside CC and Linkoping CC.

Linkoping CC are placed fourth with 6 points to their credit and thus claimed the final semi-final spot of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. They won their first three matches in the league stage but lost all their three encounters yesterday.

Almhult CC, Kristianstad CC and Hisingen CC are the three teams who have failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

Almhult CC have finished fifth in the points table with 4 points, courtesy wins against Linkoping CC and Kristianstad CC. Kristianstad CC and Hisingen CC have finished at the bottom two spots in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 with 2 points each to their name. The former avoided the wooden spoon due to a superior net run rate compared to Hisingen CC.

Seaside CC will face Linkoping CC in the first semi-final to be played on July 17. This would be followed by the other penultimate round match between Jonkoping CA and Watan Zalmi CC.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the group stage action in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 -

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 Points Table

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ihsanullah Wafa of Kristianstad CC emerged as the highest run-scorer after the group stage matches in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He scored 145 runs in the six matches, with a 54-run knock as his highest score. He struck 12 fours and 11 sixes and had a decent strike rate of 164.77.

Naser Batcha of Jonkoping CA occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 123 runs in the six matches, with a 52-run knock as his top score. He has an impressive strike rate of 178.26 and has struck 10 fours and 7 sixes.

Mokhtar Ghulami of Seaside CC is in the third position in the top run-scorers chart. He has 106 runs to his credit with an unbeaten 49 as his highest score. He has an outstanding strike rate of 220.83 and has struck 8 fours and 9 sixes.

With Kristianstad CC eliminated from the tournament, Batcha and Ghulami, apart from the other batsmen from the four semi-finalists, would be keen to leapfrog Wafa and finish as the top run-getter of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zabiullah Zadran of Jonkoping CA is the highest wicket-taker of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 after the group stage matches. He has scalped 7 wickets in just 3 matches with a best bowling effort of 4/6, the only 4-wicket haul in the tournament so far. Zadran is also the only bowler to have taken a minimum of 3 wickets on two occasions and has an excellent economy rate of 5.66.

There a total of 8 bowlers who follow Zadran with 6 wickets to their name. Sabaun Shirzad occupies the second spot on the list of highest wicket-takers due to his superior strike rate among all these bowlers. He has 3/7 as his best figures and also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

S Abdul Haq of Watan Zalmi CC is in the third position in the top wicket-takers chart of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Although he has a better strike rate than the bowlers below him in the list, he has been slightly more expensive with an economy rate of 8.22.

Sahargul Shirzad of Jonkoping CA and Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab and Muhammad Arshad from Linkoping CC are the other four bowlers to have taken 6 wickets with their team also having qualified for the semi-finals.

With so many bowlers bunched close together, we might see a tight race for the top position in the highest wicket-takers list of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.