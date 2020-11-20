"Grateful beyond measure for YOU!" - South African star AB de Villiers and wife Danielle blessed with a baby girl 

South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has become father for the third time. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old informed his followers - “On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.”

In the same post, de Villiers also revealed the child’s name as well.

“Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU!,” he added.

Yente is AB de Villiers and Danielle’s third child. The couple are parents to two sons -- Abraham Jr. and John. Notably, the South African superstar proposed to his then-girlfriend Danielle at the Taj Mahal in 2012, after five years of dating.

AB de Villiers will not take part in BBL 2020-21

AB de Villiers played for the Brisbane Heat in BBL 2019-20

AB de Villiers had signed up with BBL franchise Brisbane Heat last season, but decided to give this year’s event a miss to be with his wife Danielle for the birth of their third child.

Further, the quarantine rules in place owing COVID-19 would have made AB de Villiers’ travel to Australia very difficult. Had he joined the Heat at BBL, the swashbuckling batsman would have had to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in his hotel room before being able to link up with his teammates.

The South African legend played six BBL matches for the Heat last year, but only scored 146 runs at an average of 24.33.

"It's exciting for Danielle and me with the arrival of our new baby very soon. So with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to Covid-19, we reluctantly decided it wasn't going to be this season,” AB de Villiers had stated earlier.”

"The Heat were great to us last summer and I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team didn't get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with," he had further added.

AB de Villiers did play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, and had an excellent season. He scored 454 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 158.74 with five fifties, including one in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which RCB lost.