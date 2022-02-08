Greatest grounds in world cricket: Newlands

The Newlands Cricket Ground is often described by many as one of the most picturesque grounds in the world. It is beautifully graced with the backdrop of two natural South African icons - Table Mountain and Devil's Peak. It is also in the heart of Cape Town, and in close proximity to the ocean.

The appeal has been marginally reduced through modern but necessary upgrades. But the venue maintains its splendor and acute connection to what characterizes a great cricket ground.

A collection of different stands - new and old - a new press box and a non-intrusive scoreboard are the new features. The shortening but not vanishing of the traditional grass hill has risen its capacity to 25,000 without being overawed by infrastructure.

Cape Town is home to a summer climate that houses very little rain, in contrast to other parts of the country. Average maximum temperatures hover in the high 20s throughout December, January and February, providing ideal pitch conditions that are conducive to results. It is also thought to be the only South African pitch to offer extra help to spin bowlers, with a stack of Protea spinners hailing from the Western Province.

Records held at Newlands

The first Test match at the venue was played in 1889 when England toured South Africa and defeated them by an innings and 202 runs. Since then, 55 Test matches have been played at Newlands, with South Africa winning 23, their opponents 21 and 11 ending in a draw. It has also played host to 46 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

Newlands played host to the third Test between South Africa and India last month after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 4

Jacques Kallis has scored the most Test runs at the venue, notching up a total of 2181 runs, while Dale Steyn remains the highest wicket-taker with 74 scalps.

In ODI cricket, Kallis doubles his feat by leading the run tally at Newlands with 662, while Shaun Pollock's tally of 30 wickets is the most prolific at the venue. In T20Is, Faf du Plessis's 287 runs tops allcomers, while Imran Tahir has taken the most wickets - 13.

In addition to international cricket and its standing as a hostile home venue for the Proteas, Newlands is also home to the Western Province Cricket Association. They host domestic cricket in all formats with their team the Cape Cobras.

Unfortunately, it was home to one of the darkest days in world cricket. The infamous 'sandpaper gate' saga in which the Australian side used sand paper to illegally alter the condition of the ball occurred at Newlands.

Newland's natural beauty and charm is sure to capture you forever after witnessing a cricket match at the venue.

