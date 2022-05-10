Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is all set to host the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022, starting on May 10, Tuesday. The grand finale is scheduled for May 20, Friday.

Hindokush Strikers, Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends are the three participating teams in the competition. Each team will play a total of four encounters in the league phase. The top two teams will enter the final.

Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost, Afghanistan will host all matches of the tournament.

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 10, Tuesday

Hindokush Strikers vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM.

May 12, Thursday

Hindokush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM.

May 14, Saturday

Maiwand Defenders vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM.

May 16, Monday

Hindokush Strikers vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM.

May 18, Wednesday

Pamir Legends vs Hindokush Strikers, 10:00 AM.

May 20, Friday

Final, 10:00 AM.

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022: Squads

Maiwand Defenders

Allah Noor, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Imran Mir, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Suliman Safi, Abdul Baqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zubaid Akbari, Ikram Alikhil (Wk), Mohammad Shahzad (Wk), Aftab Alam, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Pamir Legends

Abdul Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah (c), Shabir Noori, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi, Amir Hamza, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Safi, Samiullah Shinwari, Abdul Hadi (Wk), Abdullah Adil, Abidullah Taniwal, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad, Ziaur Rahman, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

Hindokush Strikers

Abdur Rehman, Asif Musazai, Bahir Shah, Farhan Zakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran (c), Sadiq Atal, Usman Ghani, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Jamshid Khan, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (Wk), Fareed Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Yousuf Zazai, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra