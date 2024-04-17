GT vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 16, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 31st match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

Gujarat Titans are having a mixed campaign, losing three out of their six games. However, they claimed their third win of the season in their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. The Titans are currently m sixth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are having a rough season so far, losing four out of their six matches. However, they are coming off a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the GT vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.0 credits

Sai Sudharsan in action (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan cannot be overlooked in your GT vs DC Dream11 teams. He has had notable stats in Ahmedabad, smashing 404 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 44. His last six innings at the venue include four 40-plus knocks and one 96-run knock.

This season, Sai has maintained his consistency, playing two 40-plus and three 30-plus knocks, including a 35-run knock in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

#2 Rishab Pant (DC) - 8.5 credits

Rishab Pant in action (Credits: IPL)

Rishab Pant has been in good touch with the bat this season, scoring 194 runs in six matches at an average of 32.33 and a decent strike rate of 157.72. His records also include two half-centuries and a 41-run knock in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant has played one game against Gujarat Titans, scoring 43 runs. He also has a fine record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, averaging 31 in seven matches.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Credits: IPL)

Shubman Gill is sixth in the Orange Cap leaderboard, scoring 255 runs in six matches at an excellent average of 51 and a strike rate of 151.78. He scored 72 runs in the previous game, with the aid of seven fours and two sixes.

Gill has an outstanding record in Ahmedabad, mustering 951 runs in 16 matches, averaging 79. His 89-run unbeaten knock of this season was recorded in his last home game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback