Toronto Nationals and Mississauga Panthers will face off in the 10th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.309 thanks to wins in only one of their three matches. They began their campaign with a victory by nine runs against Vancouver Knights, but have now lost two matches in a row.

The Nationals will go into their next game after losing to Surrey Jaguars by 20 runs in a rain-curtailed 18-over match. They failed to chase down a target of 142.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.916. They lost to the Montreal Tigers by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Panthers scored 140 for the loss of six wickets. James Neesham scored an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls. The Tigers chased down the target with 25 balls to spare.

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Match Details

Match: Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 10, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has behaved a tad indifferently of late. A sporting track can be expected for the upcoming match.

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, although there will be intermittent clouds throughout. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Probable XIs

Toronto Nationals

Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Colin Munro, Nicholas Kirton, Shahid Afridi, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Bin Zafar, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Armaan Kapoor

Mississauga Panthers

Tom Cooper, Chris Gayle, Navneet Dhaliwal, Jaskaran Singh, Shoaib Malik (c), Azam Khan (wk), James Neesham, Usman Qadir, Zahoor Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Parveen Kumar

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Match Prediction

Toronto Nationals lost their last two matches, but will fancy their chances against the Panthers, who have been ridiculously out of form.

Prediction: Toronto Nationals to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

