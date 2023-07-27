Brampton Wolves and Vancouver Knights face each other in the 12th game of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday (July 28) at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, moved back to the top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.545, thanks to wins in three out of four matches. The Wolves are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

They are coming off a win over Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals by 15 runs. Colin de Grandhomme was the Player of the Match for his 56 off 40 balls and two wickets.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.508. They lost to Montreal Tigers by six wickets in their previous game.

Fakhar Zaman’s knock of 73 off 53 with seven fours and three sixes helped the Knights score 149-4. However, the Tigers chased down the target with 11 deliveries left after Sherfane Rutherford scored 84 off 53.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Match 12, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday; 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Brampton has been a sporting one. An overly high-scoring game does not seem to be on the cards.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Weather Forecast

It should be sunny, and there's no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Aaron Johnson, Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Rizwan Cheema, Chris Green, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Jeremy Gordon

Vancouver Knights

Rayyan Pathan, Fakhar Zaman, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Najibullah Zadran, Fabian Allen, Corbin Bosch, Harsh Thaker, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nawab Singh, Junaid Siddique

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Match Prediction

The Wolves will go in as the favourites simply because they're in stupendous form, having not lost a game.

Prediction: Wolves to win

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

