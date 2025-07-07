GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025 season will commence on Tuesday, July 8. Much like the 2024 edition last year, the upcoming 2025 season will also comprise of 33 matches at the Judges Field in Guwahati.
The six participating teams are Gauhati Town Club, 91 Yards Club, Navarang Club, City Cricket Club, Nabajyoti Club and Bud Cricket Club.
The City Cricket Club defeated Bud Cricket Club on August 26 last year in the final to lift the trophy, with Sibsankar Roy bagging the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his unbeaten knock in the middle-order.
Each of the six competing teams are scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top four sides at the end of the 30-match opening round will qualify for the two semifinals on Wednesday, July 23. The final will be played the following morning on July 24.
All matches, barring the final, are scheduled to be played as double-headers. The first match of the day has a start time of 9:30am IST, while the second match of the day will commence from 1:30pm IST onwards.
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)
Tuesday, July 8
Match 1: Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, 9:30am
Match 2: Bud Cricket Club vs Navarang Club, 1:30pm
Wednesday, July 9
Match 3: 91 Yards Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 4: City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Thursday, July 10
Match 5: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am
Match 6: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm
Friday, July 11
Match 7: 91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 8: Bud Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Saturday, July 12
Match 9: Gauhati Town Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am
Match 10: 91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Sunday, July 13
Match 11: Navarang Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 12: Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Monday, July 14
Match 13: 91 Yards Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am
Match 14: Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 1:30pm
Tuesday, July 15
Match 15: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am
Match 16: Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 1:30pm
Wednesday, July 16
Match 17: Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, 9:30am
Match 18: Bud Cricket Club vs Navarang Club, 1:30pm
Thursday, July 17
Match 19: 91 Yards Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 20: City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Friday, July 18
Match 21: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am
Match 22: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm
Saturday, July 19
Match 23: 91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 24: Bud Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Sunday, July 20
Match 25: Gauhati Town Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am
Match 26: 91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Monday, July 21
Match 27: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am
Match 28: Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm
Tuesday, July 22
Match 29: 91 Yards Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am
Match 30: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm
Wednesday, July 23
Semifinal 1: TBC vs TBC, 9:30am
Semifinal 2: TBC vs TBC, 1:30pm
Thursday, July 24
Final: TBC vs TBC, 9:30am
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025 season will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans will have to purchase a match pass of Rs. 25 and the entire tournament pass for INR 79.
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full squads
Gauhati Town Club
Abdul Khureshi, Aryan Kashyap, Mahadananda Borah, Saahil Jain, Victor Kashyap, Altaf Alam, Arnav Borah, Bishal Sharma, Dhruv Bishnoi, Dhruv Borah, Gokul Sharma, Jayesh Halkar, Sumit Kashyap, Krishna Karmakar, Prakhar Mundra, Ajay Das, Avinov Choudhury, Devraj Sharma, Nishchay Sharma and Ranjeet Mali.
91 Yards Club
Anirudha Rai, Danish Ahmed, Deep Borah, Nihar Narah, Parvez Mussaraf, Pradeep Sarkar, Rajendra Singh, Ronit Akhtar, Kunal Saikia, Roshan Topno, Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhinash Pukhan, Akshay Deka, Dipjyoti Das, Kunal Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain and Reshab Dipak.
Bud Cricket Club
Abhilash Gogoi, Bhuwan Chetry, Diwiz Pathak, Jitu Ali, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Safikul Islam, SK Jnyanam, Swarupam Purkayastha, Vikash Yadav, Ankit Singh, Gaurav Thakuria, Kaushik Giri, Abu Nechim, Deepak Gohain and Krishna Choudhury.
Navarang Club
Damien Sereng, Manoj Barman, Priyankar Chakraborty, Raj Pathak, Rajiv Kalita, Ranjan Sarkar, Anshuma Boro, Bikiran Das, Dipankar Gogoi, Manjeet Deka, Ramkishan Sharma, Uttpal Gawari, Mirza Rizbi Galib, Nausad Ali, Abir Chakraborty, Amanjit Daulagupu, Monikarna Sarma and Rajesh Ray.
City Cricket Club
Debajit Boruah, Debanuj Goswami, Himangshu Ramciary, Kokil Gogoi, Pankaj Khadal, Rajeev Dubey, Rohan Hazarika, Vedant Pandey, Anup Bhujel, Sanjay Singh, Saurav Dey, Tarjindar Singh, Bishal Singh, Parthib Sarma, Dhiraj Goswami, Ganesh Basfore, Nilim Gogoi, Pracheer Changmai, Romario Sharma and Siddharth Sharma.
Nabajyoti Club
Avijit Roy, Nihar Deka, Sadek Choudhury, Bhargab Lahkar, Dharani Rabha, Jayanta Dev, Kon Urang, Mantu Yadav, Nipon Deka, Zawed Ali, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Kuldeep Gogoi, Chanakya Sarma, Harshit Das, Prasurjya Kataki, Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas and Siddhant Bordoloi.
