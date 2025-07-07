GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025 season will commence on Tuesday, July 8. Much like the 2024 edition last year, the upcoming 2025 season will also comprise of 33 matches at the Judges Field in Guwahati.

The six participating teams are Gauhati Town Club, 91 Yards Club, Navarang Club, City Cricket Club, Nabajyoti Club and Bud Cricket Club.

The City Cricket Club defeated Bud Cricket Club on August 26 last year in the final to lift the trophy, with Sibsankar Roy bagging the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his unbeaten knock in the middle-order.

Each of the six competing teams are scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top four sides at the end of the 30-match opening round will qualify for the two semifinals on Wednesday, July 23. The final will be played the following morning on July 24.

All matches, barring the final, are scheduled to be played as double-headers. The first match of the day has a start time of 9:30am IST, while the second match of the day will commence from 1:30pm IST onwards.

GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, July 8

Match 1: Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, 9:30am

Match 2: Bud Cricket Club vs Navarang Club, 1:30pm

Wednesday, July 9

Match 3: 91 Yards Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 4: City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Thursday, July 10

Match 5: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am

Match 6: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm

Friday, July 11

Match 7: 91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 8: Bud Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Saturday, July 12

Match 9: Gauhati Town Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am

Match 10: 91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 11: Navarang Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 12: Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Monday, July 14

Match 13: 91 Yards Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am

Match 14: Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 1:30pm

Tuesday, July 15

Match 15: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am

Match 16: Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 1:30pm

Wednesday, July 16

Match 17: Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, 9:30am

Match 18: Bud Cricket Club vs Navarang Club, 1:30pm

Thursday, July 17

Match 19: 91 Yards Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 20: City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Friday, July 18

Match 21: Navarang Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9:30am

Match 22: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm

Saturday, July 19

Match 23: 91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 24: Bud Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Sunday, July 20

Match 25: Gauhati Town Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am

Match 26: 91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Monday, July 21

Match 27: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 9:30am

Match 28: Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1:30pm

Tuesday, July 22

Match 29: 91 Yards Club vs Navarang Club, 9:30am

Match 30: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 1:30pm

Wednesday, July 23

Semifinal 1: TBC vs TBC, 9:30am

Semifinal 2: TBC vs TBC, 1:30pm

Thursday, July 24

Final: TBC vs TBC, 9:30am

GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025 season will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans will have to purchase a match pass of Rs. 25 and the entire tournament pass for INR 79.

GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full squads

Gauhati Town Club

Abdul Khureshi, Aryan Kashyap, Mahadananda Borah, Saahil Jain, Victor Kashyap, Altaf Alam, Arnav Borah, Bishal Sharma, Dhruv Bishnoi, Dhruv Borah, Gokul Sharma, Jayesh Halkar, Sumit Kashyap, Krishna Karmakar, Prakhar Mundra, Ajay Das, Avinov Choudhury, Devraj Sharma, Nishchay Sharma and Ranjeet Mali.

91 Yards Club

Anirudha Rai, Danish Ahmed, Deep Borah, Nihar Narah, Parvez Mussaraf, Pradeep Sarkar, Rajendra Singh, Ronit Akhtar, Kunal Saikia, Roshan Topno, Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhinash Pukhan, Akshay Deka, Dipjyoti Das, Kunal Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain and Reshab Dipak.

Bud Cricket Club

Abhilash Gogoi, Bhuwan Chetry, Diwiz Pathak, Jitu Ali, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Safikul Islam, SK Jnyanam, Swarupam Purkayastha, Vikash Yadav, Ankit Singh, Gaurav Thakuria, Kaushik Giri, Abu Nechim, Deepak Gohain and Krishna Choudhury.

Navarang Club

Damien Sereng, Manoj Barman, Priyankar Chakraborty, Raj Pathak, Rajiv Kalita, Ranjan Sarkar, Anshuma Boro, Bikiran Das, Dipankar Gogoi, Manjeet Deka, Ramkishan Sharma, Uttpal Gawari, Mirza Rizbi Galib, Nausad Ali, Abir Chakraborty, Amanjit Daulagupu, Monikarna Sarma and Rajesh Ray.

City Cricket Club

Debajit Boruah, Debanuj Goswami, Himangshu Ramciary, Kokil Gogoi, Pankaj Khadal, Rajeev Dubey, Rohan Hazarika, Vedant Pandey, Anup Bhujel, Sanjay Singh, Saurav Dey, Tarjindar Singh, Bishal Singh, Parthib Sarma, Dhiraj Goswami, Ganesh Basfore, Nilim Gogoi, Pracheer Changmai, Romario Sharma and Siddharth Sharma.

Nabajyoti Club

Avijit Roy, Nihar Deka, Sadek Choudhury, Bhargab Lahkar, Dharani Rabha, Jayanta Dev, Kon Urang, Mantu Yadav, Nipon Deka, Zawed Ali, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Kuldeep Gogoi, Chanakya Sarma, Harshit Das, Prasurjya Kataki, Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas and Siddhant Bordoloi.

