GTC Women's Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

GTC Women's Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025 is set to take place from May 4 to 20. All 33 games of the competition will take place at the Judges Field in Guwahati.

Six teams, namely Maharana AC Women, Rising Star Women, Gauhati Town Club Women, S.G.Club Women, Warriors Women and 91 Yards Club Women will participate in the competition.

Each team will play the other five teams twice in the league stage. The top four teams will contest in the semifinal, followed by the final on May 20.

The last edition witnessed NFRSA Women clinch the trophy, with Gauhati Town Club being the runner-up. Amontika Munda (373 runs) was the top batter, while Mousumi Narah (24 wickets) emerged as the finest bowler.

GTC Women's Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 4

Match 1 - Maharana AC Women vs. Warriors Women, 9:15 AM

Match 2 - 91 Yards Club vs. Rising Star Women, 1:15 PM

Monday, May 5

Match 3 - Rising Star Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 4 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. 91 Yards Club Women, 1:15 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 5 - S.G. Club Women vs. Warriors Women, 9:15 AM

Match 6 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 1:15 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 7 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 9:15 AM

Match 8 - Rising Star Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM:

Thursday, May 8

Match 9 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 10 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM

Friday, May 9

Match 11 - S.G. Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 9:15 AM

Match 12 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Warriors Women,

Saturday, May 10

Match 13 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 14 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Rising Star Women, 1:15 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 15 - S.G. Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 9:15 AM

Match 16 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Rising Star Women, 1:15 PM

Monday, May 12

Match 17 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. 91 Yards Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 18 - Rising Star Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 1:15 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 19 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. Rising Star Women, 9:15 AM

Match 20 - Maharana AC Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 21- S.G. Club Women vs. Warriors Women, 9:15 AM

Match 22- Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 1:15 PM

Thursday, May 15

Match 23 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 9:15 AM

Match 24 - Rising Star Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM

Friday, May 16

Match 25 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 26 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM

Saturday, May 17

Match 27 - Rising Star Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 9:15 AM

Match 28 - Gauhati Town Club Women vs. Warriors Women, 1:15 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 29 - 91 Yards Club Women vs. S.G. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 30 - Rising Star Women vs. Maharana AC Women, 1:15 PM

Monday, May 19

Semifinal 1 - T.B.C. vs. T.B.C, 9:15 AM

Semifinal 2 - T.B.C. vs. T.B.C, 1:15 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Final - T.B.C. vs. T.B.C, 1:15 PM

GTC Women's Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

All games of the tournament will be streaming live on the FanCode app and website in India. But, the viewers will need to buy a match or the tournament pass to get a glimpse of live action.

GTC Women's Summer Challenge T20 Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Maharana AC Women

Bilkis Inam, Gulema Sultana, Jinan Hussain, Palak Mishra, Salma Siddika, Sristi Singh, Arushi Tanwar, Jenifa Afrin, Narjiwara Begum, Priyanka Kalita, Sayanika Deka, Shahanas Yeasmin, Sneha Singha, Diya Dey, Payal Das, Arti Basfor, Prangana Baishya, Sneha Das.

Rising Star Women

Anamika Saikia, Babita Das, Madhurima Mahanta, Riya Kakoti, Riya Poudel, Sardum Ligu, Dibyarani Borah, Jinakhi Baruah, Pahi Das, Bhagyanitee Kashyap, Payunidhi Das, Tinamoni Patgiri, Andrialeena Hazarika, Dimpi Bhuyan, Lakhipriya Chetia, Nazma Sultana, Sunita Phukan.

Gauhati Town Club Women

Amontika Munda, Kangkana Baishya, Sanjita Barman, Snigdha Priyadarshini, Anamika Bori, Bedoshree Gohain, Nebedita Deka, Tanushri Chetry, Jasmin Gogoi, Maina Narah, Shivani Bishnoi, Uma Chetry, Gyanashree Barman, Kakali Saikia, Kaku Barman, Karabi Bhakta, Priyanka Baruah, Rima Pegu, Tuhina Sheikh.

S.G. Club Women

Binki Moni Saikia, Chandni Sahani, Jyotika Rai, Mansi Anand, Sumi Basumatary, Swastika Gogoi, Aishika Gautam, Bhagyasri Barman, Bhagyasri Barman, Neha Chhillar, Parishmita Baruah, Sandhya Verma, Urmila Chatterjee, Jagriti Kalita, Jyoti Devi, Anjali Kumari, Ankita Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Lovely Khan, Majeda Begum, Neelam Roy

Warriors Women

Baishali Das, Mani Verma, Prasita Das, Priti Verma, Samadrita Saha, Tanuja Vaishnav, Devika Deb, Dipsikha Chanda, Himani Debnath, Ritu, Tuna Das, Pinki Thakur, Shila Das, Archana Yogi, Krishnapriya Sinha, Priya Khasa, Rita Sharma, Umme Zahida.

91 Yards Club Women

Pahari Saikia, Tess, Rashmi Sinha, Ruhina Pegu, Florina Taye, Hemlata Payeng, Mompiya Das, Sara Khan, Sunaina Yadav, Diya Barman, Khushi Sharma, Priyanka Dutta, Akansha Shandilya, Gritrichika Saikia, Jintimani Kalita, Khusi Kumari, Rupashree Saikia, Rupsika Teronpi.

