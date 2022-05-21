Guernsey vs Jersey, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The third and final game of the T20I series between Guernsey and Jersey will be played at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel, Guernsey.

Jersey were brilliant in the first game of the series. A solid performance from them saw them get an early lead in the series. Guernsey was outplayed in the first T20I. After being put in to bat first, the Jersey batters contributed as they posted 178 on the board, losing four wickets.

The Guernsey batters failed to step up as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only managed to score 141 n their 20 overs, losing the game by 37 runs. The Jersey bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up seven wickets as they defended the total successfully.

The two teams will face each other in the second game of the series before taking on each other in the final game later in the day. Both sides are evenly matched and expect the final game of the series to be a cracking one.

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Details:

Match: Guernsey vs Jersey, 3rd T20I, Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2022

Date and Time: May 21st 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: College Field, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Guernsey vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch at the College Field is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can hit through the line.

Guernsey vs Jersey Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in St Peter Port is expected to hover between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Guernsey vs Jersey Probable XIs

Guernsey

The hosts were outplayed in the first game of the series as they suffered a loss. Before taking on Jersey in the third game, they will have to be at their best in the second game to force the series to a decider.

Probable XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Tom Nightingale, Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard, Ben Johnson

Jersey

Jersey were brilliant in the first game to get an early lead in the series. They will be riding with confidence after the first T20I and will look to seal the series in the second game before taking the field in the third game of the series.

Probable XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Jake Dunford (wk), Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Prediction

Both Guernsey and Jersey will face each other earlier in the day before taking on each other in the final game of the series. Expect the game to go down to the wire as both will look to finish the series on a high.

Jersey looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Jersey to win this encounter.

